GOSHEN — Plans by the city to rezone property connected to the proposed construction of a new multi-use pavilion and ice rink on the Goshen millrace will have to wait a month thanks to a delay in publishing the request’s legal notice.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, Goshen Plan Commission members heard a request by the city, the Goshen Department of Redevelopment and Peterson Weaver LLC for the rezoning from Agricultural-1 and Industrial M-1 to Commercial B-2 for properties at 311 W. Madison St., 212 and 324 W. Washington St.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the rezoning is being requested in connection with the planned development of a new city park at 311 W. Madison St., including a multi-use pavilion, ice rink and parking area.
In addition, she noted the rezoning will help to align the existing split zoning of all three properties with the surrounding B-2 zoning.
“The subject property is adjacent to the central business district, and the rezoning to B-2 will standardize the zoning and match the adjacent zoning to the north and east,” Yoder told the commission. “The M-1 District is the final remainder of an old industrial corridor along the millrace canal that has been rezoned and redeveloped, for a mix of residential and commercial uses.”
REQUEST DELAYED
However, commission members Tuesday ultimately ended up voting to table the request for a month after Yoder indicated there had been a delay in getting the request’s legal notice published in the local newspaper prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
“The legal notice did not get published in the newspaper on time. It was delayed. So, because of that, we will have a second public hearing at the March 17 Plan Commission meeting, because we need to re-advertise the legal notice,” Yoder told the commission prior to Tuesday’s vote to table. “But we did get out the public hearing notices and the rezoning signs. So, because those were done on time, we’re going to go ahead and proceed with the public hearing today, and then we’ll just have to follow up on March 17 and have the second public hearing.”
The commission’s members agreed, and a vote to table the request until the commission’s March 17 meeting was passed unanimously.
PAVILION DESCRIPTION
According to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, the concept of the new multi-use pavilion is to have a facility operated by the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department that will function year-round for programming and events.
As currently proposed, a roughly 26,000-square-foot pavilion would be constructed on a 10-acre plot of commission-owned land located on the west side of the millrace just to the southwest of the Madison Street Bridge.
During the winter months, the pavilion would house a full-sized ice rink utilizing an ice-making system. A separate support building would house public restrooms, a small concessions area and building mechanics, including mechanical space for the permanent equipment needed for the creation of ice.
In warmer months, the pavilion could be used for various activities, such as roller skating, basketball, parks department classes, festivals, flea markets, community garage sales, receptions and a host of other activities.
The plan also calls for the construction of a parking lot, a plaza surrounding the pavilion and green space.
Construction of the new pavilion is expected to begin this year and conclude sometime in 2021.
Total cost of the project has been estimated at about $7.9 million.
