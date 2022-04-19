GOSHEN — Goshen Plan Commission members Tuesday approved the rezoning of a small plot of land needed for Elkhart County’s new consolidated court complex.
At the meeting, commission members gave their nod of approval to a request by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners, Daniel Jackson and Jones Petrie Rafinski for a rezoning from Residential R-1 to Commercial B-3 for a 0.46-acre property located at 1815 Reliance Road, Goshen.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property was recently purchased by Elkhart County Government and needs to be rezoned in order to be added to the county’s new consolidated court complex currently under construction at 1905 Reliance Road, Goshen.
“This is a small property,” Yoder told the commission. “It’s Lot 1 of the Price Minor subdivision. It has 147 feet of frontage along Reliance Road, contains a single-family house, and was annexed into the city effective December of 2018. So, the request is to rezone from R-1 to B-3, and this property would be added to the county court site, which surrounds it on the north and west.”
According to Andrew Cunningham, a landscape architect with Jones Petrie Rafinski, the plot in question will be utilized primarily for additional parking and stormwater retention at the new court complex.
“As we’ve worked through the county court site, the county was able to reach an agreement with the property owner to acquire the property and bring it into the overall campus,” Cunningham said. “So, this is just one step in the process of getting it rezoned. But the remainder of the property has been rezoned as well, so it will match that.”
Following Cunningham’s statement, the commission’s members voted unanimously to forward the requested rezoning on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
COURT COMPLEX PLAN
A groundbreaking event was held in November of 2021 to ceremonially kick off work to build the county’s new consolidated courthouse complex near Dunlap.
The nearly $94 million project will pull the county’s court system into one modern facility, rather than split among two buildings in Elkhart and Goshen.
Over the next two years, the 32-acre site at 1905 Reliance Road will be transformed into a campus with a four-story, 173,000-square foot complex.
Located near both U.S. 33 and C.R. 17, one of the goals for the project has been to make the building more centrally located between the county’s largest cities.
