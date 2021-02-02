NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members approved on first reading an ordinance rezoning a 3-acre parcel purchased by Beacon Health.
Zoning Administrator Don Lehman brought the request to the council and told council members the Plan Commission held a public hearing Jan. 14 on the request to rezone the property from R-1 (residential) to B2 (business), same as the other Beacon property. Lehman explained when the property was annexed it automatically comes in as R-1.
The Plan Commission approved the rezoning request 5-0 with the stipulation there’d be no additional curb cuts on North Main Street.
The parcel was reportedly purchased by Beacon Health to secure the future of the property.
Stephanie Floyd with Progressive Engineering attended the meeting virtually representing Beacon Health. She said Beacon wasn’t clear why the city needed an easement on the property.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said the city wanted the easement because “There’s no guarantee Beacon will be the owner in the future. If they continue to keep the two lots and join them there’d be no need for the easement.”
Lehman added that the concern would be if Beacon sold the lot to someone else. Floyd wondered why that couldn’t be addressed in the ordinance with an amendment. Jenkins said he wanted to check his notes as to what they recorded when they discussed annexation.
Floyd said she didn’t think Beacon would have an issue with unifying the lots and that would be simpler.
PARKS UPDATE
Park Superintendent Chris Davis shared the preliminary designs and plans for South Park and restroom/concession building for Wellfield Park. Davis said they received a $250,000 matching grant from Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the parks staff hopes to break ground in the summer.
South Park will have an all-inclusive playground with a spongy surface and Davis said still determining exact equipment. There will also be an obstacle course and a zip line. An open field will be to the west of the obstacle course. Davis said they’re close to the final design. He said the project is about a year behind because of COVID-19 and they’re waiting for the federal monies to be released.
The restroom and concession building for Wellfield Park will include an area for lockers.
In other business:
• The mayor thanked the street department employees for snow plowing over the weekend.
• Heard the next council meeting will be Tuesday Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
