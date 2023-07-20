GOSHEN — Donna Arnold will return to Goshen to teach a newly crafted skill August 10-12.
The former Fairfield art teacher and founder of the Goshen Painters Guild will teach a class on mixed media, an art form she began honing herself during the pandemic.
“It will be a lot of fun and probably pretty messy,” Arnold said, “but I think that people will kind of get their eyes opened a bit too — I hope so.”
A fiber artist for most of her life, Arnold had to relearn the skill of painting when she got a job as an art teacher at Fairfield High School in the 1980s after substitute teaching for a few years after her children left home. Her teaching career began as a watercolorist but at that time, she hadn’t painted since college and since then, she hasn’t stopped.
In 2003, she retired from teaching and started an art school downtown, which later became the Goshen Painters Guild. Eventually, she and her husband moved to Indianapolis, where a son lives and she’s remained active in the arts as a member of the Water Color Guild of Indiana, Hoosier Salon, the Indiana Artists Club, and as an art educator.
Arnold said that for her, the pandemic was a time of growth. A continual learner, Arnold took an online four-month painting workshop. The process pushed her to begin pursuing mixed media, collage, and acrylic paint.
“It’s really experimental and highly colorful, and a whole lot of fun,” she said. “Life is more interesting when you’re willing to experiment.”
In the class, Arnold will teach students to work on several projects at once.
“You get to a point where you think it’s not quite right and I’ll just fiddle with this a little more, a little more, and you usually kind of kill it down,” she said. “It’s better to work on like three things at a time so that once you get stuck or tired of what you’re doing you can move to the next one and it keeps that creative juice flowing.”
Students will work on three wooden paints with acrylic using collage and image transfer. Arnold said her goal will be to help participants discover what they visually love.
“Women, especially, are so afraid of doing something wrong and it’s very hard to coax people beyond that — that it’s okay to mess up, and you can fix it, and something it leads to better things,” Arnold said. “It’s very difficult, particularly, for people of a certain age… We’ve been taught all our lives how to do things ‘the right way.’ If you have to make a living, you have to satisfy whomever you’re working for and you have to do it ‘right.’ That doesn’t work so well when you’re trying to create art.”
There is a maximum of 20 spaces available. Tuition for the 3-day event is $350, with discounts for members. A deposit of $50 ensures enrollment in the workshop with the remaining tuition due by July 28.
More details and online or mail enrollment can be accessed at goshenpaintersguild.org, or for more information, the Guild’s Education Committee contact is Julienne Barth, 574-596-3991.