GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing resident David Scudder loves music. He loves it so much it became his lifetime profession.
Formerly of Roxbury, New York, Scudder spent 17 years as an elementary school music teacher, until tax cuts eliminated his position, he said. Scudder then gave private lessons and played with several groups, including the Maple City Chamber Orchestra, which he left four to five years ago.
Throughout the years, Scudder, 80, has played many instruments — violin, viola, cello and piano, to name a few. But lately, the only musical instrument he’s played has been a piano at the retirement center.
“I gave my instruments to Taylor University,” he explained. “But there are still pianos around, so I keep in shape on that.”
When the staff at Waterford Crossing learned how much Scudder wanted to play the violin again, they decided to make his dream a reality, an intergenerational Live A Dream.
On Friday morning, Scudder joined the Goshen High School orchestra.
He listened for the first bit as the orchestra performed “Yumiweeus” by Richard Meyer, “Romanze” from “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” by Mozart and “Farandole” from “L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2” by Bizet under the direction of Jason Pfeifer.
And although he did not bring a violin with him, Scudder was given one to play — and he did, from memory. He bowed his way through several songs, growing more comfortable with his borrowed instrument.
The group of students and staff applauded and urged him to play the keyboard, which he did with alacrity.
And to wrap up the visit, he requested the orchestra play Vivaldi. The group offered a strings-only rendition, which Scudder obviously enjoyed as he sat soaking in the sounds while his hands moved in time to the music.
“I’m glad to see a school music program like this,” he said after the class. The youth, he said, are talented and as a former teacher he can see the goal they are working toward.
