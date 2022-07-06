RETA hosts open house at newly opened facility

ELKHART — With two hours still to go in RETA (Reason Enough To Act)’s open house, over 276 people had already visited and toured the new facility at 116 W. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart on Friday. A ribbon cutting was held earlier in the morning.
RETA is a faith based pregnancy care and family resource center established in 1985. In 2015 they added a mobile unit that visits numerous sites in Elkhart County.
The new facility was for decades home to Martin’s Pet & Garden and at one time was home to the Elkhart Post Office. RETA kept a bit of the building’s previous history with the original brick of the post office portion of the building exposed and a portion of what was Martin’s Pet & Garden’s freight elevator displayed.
Groups were taken on guided tours of the new two-story facility by staff members. On the main floor they toured a workroom with plenty of storage and the garage for the mobile unit.
Men’s Coaching Staff Member Jeff Fater explained prior to moving into the new facility the organization either rented or borrowed a variety of spaces to park the mobile unit, leaving the nursing staff always wondering where it was.
“Now they’ll always know where it’s parked,” Fater said, “And it’s out of the weather.”
He added that it’s also more secure both for the unit and for the nurses to have it parked in its own garage.
They toured the coaching wing, which includes four identical coaching rooms where parenting classes etc. can take place, a playroom for the children and a larger coaching/multi-purpose room. A new, organized family store is also on the main floor.
Fater explained the organization’s new policy is to accept only new clothes and he said they have several churches and individuals who support them by donating new items. One church donated 65 new car seats. Parents can earn points by attending parenting classes to redeem in the store. He added that the store will mainly be run by volunteers moving forward, allowing staff to continue working with clients.
The main floor also has a large conference room for board meetings and staff meetings.
“We have 14 on staff now and we can all be at the same table,” Fater said.
A lot of natural light comes into the building via large windows.
Upstairs is the medical wing, including a waiting area that is better and safer for clients. Nurse Melody Ellis explained there are now five different examination rooms — they only had one previously. Two of the rooms contain ultrasound machines. They now offer abortion pill reversal services, too.
The second floor also contains staff offices and a staff lounge. Fater shared that they doubled the space they previously had in the historic home that housed RETA but they’re able to triple the client capacity because of the way the space is utilized.
Some of the services provided by RETA include: pregnancy testing and ultrasound, mom’s coaching on topics like pre-natal care, labor and delivery, caring for your child and discipline, among others; couples coaching and men’s coaching, STD testing and treatment and post-abortion support.
Recent ruling
After the Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe v. Wade the previous week on June 24, Executive Director Roxana Konopinski sent out an email to subscribers that stated in part: “More moms and dads will need places like RETA and we are prepared to serve more than ever in our new building. We know it is not by accident that God gave us this gift and a full staff for this time in this place ‘for such a time as this’ and we are ready.”
“In our 37 years we wondered if we would ever see this day but we always knew that if it happened, it would only mean our work would become more important with more vulnerable people to serve," the statement continued. "That day has arrived.”
They broke ground in June of 2021 for the new facility and on Friday, Konopinski stopped during a tour to share what being in the new facility meant to her. She said that she had a document titled ‘Building Dreams’ and it has come full circle.
“This building is a gift to our community that God has provided through His people," she said. "We are very grateful.”