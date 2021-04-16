ELKHART — Coming full circle.
That's how Reason Enough to Act's Executive Director Roxanna Konopinski described the beginning of a $4.5 million construction phase for the nonprofit Thursday morning.
She told those present for the “building breaking” of their new facility at 116 W. Jackson Blvd. — formerly Martin’s Pet & Garden Center — that when RETA first began 36 years ago it started in a house right next to the building.
Konopinski said RETA started in 1985 and when it expanded and opened office space in 1989, it was right on the property they now own.
“Little did we know in 2019 we’d be expanding again and purchase this building — home to the legendary Martin’s Pet & Garden and once the very first post office in Elkhart in 1886,” she said, adding that they weren’t tearing down that part of the building.
“Here we are in April 2021 starting the building process, and we know God wants this because of the support and help we received," Konopinski said. "With this bigger space we can triple our capacity and service in this area and beyond.”
The 96-year legacy of Martin’s Pet & Garden will be honored, as will RETA’s history, she said.
“God always reminded the people of Israel where they came from, and I don’t ever want to forget where we came from," Konopinski said. "I don’t ever want to forget we were so small with a big vision — God’s vision.”
Advancement Director Rod Tackett said it was a “pretty big day for RETA. You are all here because you were a vital part of making today happen — either through prayer, financial support or help with designing the building. Thank you all for coming.”
Pastor Dave Engbrecht Sr. of Nappanee Missionary Church offered a prayer before first the RETA staff and then others swung sledgehammers and put dents in the walls to start the building demolition and construction phase.
RETA Pregnancy Clinic & Family Resources is a faith-based, pro-life nonprofit that has served Elkhart County for more than 35 years, providing free and confidential pregnancy testing, first trimester ultrasound, sexually-transmitted disease testing and treatment, pregnancy-loss support, parent coaching, abortion regret recovery, mother’s club and family store.
In 2015, RETA added medical and mobile services. The number of clients tripled and continued to grow after STD testing and treatment were added in 2019. At the end of 2019, the staff of 10 served clients in more than 3,000 appointments.
Their current space in a historic home is no longer conducive with four stories and limited parking, RETA officials said.
The breakdown of the $4.5 million campaign includes: Construction $3,425,000, purchase of the building & property; $550,000, building/operations endowment $500,000; and capital campaign costs of $25,000. The Community Foundation of Elkhart County awarded RETA a $1 million, three-year challenge grant for the project.
Tackett said RETA is $580,000 from meeting its funding goal. A donor has pledged to match up to $290,000 of donations received by July 30. Tackett said they are currently $245,000 away from receiving that match.
After putting some literal dents in the building, Konopinski said the mobile unit just started serving one day a week in Mishawaka, and they’d love to expand services wherever needed. The building campaign will also provide onsite indoor storage for the mobile unit. Currently they are renting space to park it.
Konopinski said RETA needed to stay in downtown Elkhart as its main clientele are local, but said, “We’re not confined by county lines. Because we’re funded by private donations, not government funded we can serve anyone anywhere. We don’t have to meet a certain income level or age level for children — all of our services are available to anyone.”
She said she believes with the year-long construction project it’ll attract attention of people who may not have known about the organization.
“Our goal is to reach more people,” she said. “We’re thrilled to have this location at this time. I feel like this is a gateway to a new level of service to this community. We’re so excited about being able to see more people more efficiently in all of our programs.”
RETA plans to offer gynecological services and obstetric services once the new facility is completed, too. According to its website, many women are not receiving health care or prenatal care due to financial or insurance issues. With this new space, staff plan to begin offering those additional medical services by 2023-2024.
“We are so close to our goal,” Konopinski said. “In the middle of a pandemic people have stepped up and we are so grateful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.