The Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is the crowning doctrine of the Christian faith, which separates it from all other faiths. Every other religious founder has died and stayed dead. If one were to refute and destroy Christianity, he would have to prove that the Resurrection of Jesus is a hoax and a lie. While many have tried, they have all failed. What are the Top 10 reasons for believing in Christ’s literal bodily Resurrection?
(This list is expanded upon from Radio Bible Class’ booklet, “Why We Believe?” p. 2-7.)
10 — It was clearly predicted by Old Testament prophets in Isaiah 52:10, 11, 13 and Psalm 22:20-22. “You will not leave my soul in the grave nor allow your Holy One to see corruption (Psalm 16:10).”
Jesus Himself also called it by saying on several occasions that he would be killed and rise again the third day (Matthew 20:18, 19).
9 — The public execution assured death, defying the allegation that Jesus merely swooned from utter exhaustion and revived. He was clearly dead before the soldiers came to break his legs and hasten his death (John 19:24), thus his legs were not broken.
8 — The gravesite was under tight security by a Roman guard of 16 soldiers (shifts of four for four hours). If they fell asleep on the job, one of them would be burned alive in his clothes. Furthermore, the grave stone weighed anywhere from one to two tons.
7 — The tomb was found empty except for Jesus’ grave clothes, which were exactly in place. No human could do this as the spices “cemented” the cloth to one’s body. It was a poor excuse to say the disciples stole Jesus. The soldiers knew the real story (Matthew 28:1-4) despite being bribed to say otherwise (Matthew 28:11-15).
6 — The vast number of witnesses to the fact that Jesus was alive was more than 500 (1 Corinthians 15:5-8). If all were given only six minutes to witness in court that would be more than 50 hours of first-hand testimony. All 500-plus could not be hallucinating at the same time or have gone to the wrong tomb.
5 — The dramatic change in his followers’ lives. These formerly cowardly men now would not keep silent about Jesus’ Resurrection despite imprisonment, threats, beatings and even martyrdom. See the Book of Acts.
4 — The new day of worship for Jewish believers in Jesus. Within one week at least 10,000 Jews were willing to give up Sabbath worship, Old Testament law, and national identity to worship on the first day of the week remembering Christ’s Resurrection. For the Jews, it was Sabbath observance or death (Numbers 15:32-36).
3 — The fitting climax to a miraculous life. After healing all types of human infirmities, multiplying food, walking on water and raising the dead, you would not expect the Son of God, God in human flesh, to stay dead, would you?!
2 — The transformed lives of believers today. Mere religion can reform and inform, but only Christ can transform us from the inside out (2 Corinthians 5:21). This is why believers the world over are willing to suffer loss, be beaten, imprisoned and even martyred rather than renounce their faith in Christ. This is why formerly serious criminals can become pastors and Bible study leaders. This is how you can have forgiveness of sin and then peace and joy in any circumstance of life.
Romans 10:9, 10 tell us that “if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
1 — The Lord says so. He never lies nor deceives. He is the Way, the TRUTH and the Life.
Jesus says in Revelation 1:18 “I am he who lives and was dead, and behold I am alive forevermore. Amen!” He also tells us that we have not seen the last of him. Three times in Revelation 22, the last chapter of the Bible, Jesus says, “Behold, I am coming quickly!”
After 700 hours of study as an unbeliever, Josh McDowell said that the resurrection is either “the biggest hoax ever or the most remarkable fact of history.” He decided on the latter.
An unbelieving lawyer, Frank Morrison, set out to refute this truth and ended up writing “The Book That Refused to Be Written” as he trusted Christ as Savior.
What about you? What difference has Christ’s resurrection made in your life? This is the ultimate life and game-changer.
Jesus also said in John 11:25, 26, “I am the Resurrection and the Life. He who believes in me, though he may die (physically), he shall live (eternally in heaven). And whoever lives and believes in me shall never die (spiritually separated from God eternally). Do you believe this?”
