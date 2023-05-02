PRIMARY 2023

* = won nomination for general election on Nov. 7.

ELKHART

Mayor

Rod Roberson (D): 743 votes*

Clerk

Debra D. Barrett (R): 589*

Judge of the City Court

Charles H. Grodnik (R): 604*

Common Council At–Large (3 seats)

Megan Deputy Baughman (R): 558*

Lewis Anne Deputy (R): 545

Patricia Garcia Stiles (R): 518

Arvis L. Dawson (D): 622*

Tonda Hines (D): 619

Alex Holtz (D): 609

1st District Common Council

Nicole Read (R): 139*

Aaron Mishler (D): 153*

Thomas Butler (D): 40

2nd District Common Council

Timothy Neese (R): 95*

Chad M. Crabtree (D): 97*

3rd District Common Council

David E. Henke (R): 218*

David Polaski (D): 147*

4th District Common Council

Jerry L. Abell (R): 43*

Dwight Fish (D): 60*

James H. (Jay) Little (D): 20

5th District Common Council

H. Brent Curry (D): 99*

6th District Common Council

David Wheeler (R): 49*

LaTonya King (D): 123*

GOSHEN

Mayor

William L. Gard Jr. (R): 160

William (Bill) Malone (R): 645*

Jeremy P. Stutsman (D)* (Stutsman resigned and a caucus will take place May 4 to replace him.)

Clerk–Treasurer

Zack Bontrager (R): 749*

Richard R. Aguirre (D): 485*

Judge of the City Court

Richard L. Mehl (R): 741

Common Council At–Large (2 seats)

Brett F. Weddell (R): 753*

Felipe Merino (R): 544

Linda M. Gerber (D): 461*

Sandra Rodriguez-McMasters (D): 442

1st District Common Council

Donald E. (Don) Riegsecker (R): 80*

Matt Fisher (D): 21*

2nd District Common Council

Douglas L. Nisley (R): 260*

Rachel Mercado (D): 57*

3rd District Common Council

Matthew P. Schrock (R): 87*

Shannan Martin (D): 42*

4th District Common Council

Erica Emanuel (R): 161*

Megan Eichorn (D): 148*

5th District Common Council

Colin L. Yoder (R): 173*

Phil Lederach (D): 217*

NAPPANEE

Mayor

Phil Jenkins (R): 147*

Clerk–Treasurer

Jeffrey P. Knight (R): 146*

City Court Judge

Christopher Walter (R): 147*

Common Council At–Large (1 seat)

Kelbi Veenstra (R): 138*

1st District Common Council

Ben Leavitt (R): 146*

2nd District Common Council

Austin Yoder (R): 138*

3rd District Common Council

Amy Rosa (R): 146*

Charlie Burkley (D): 28*

4th District Common Council

Dustin Geyer (R): 121*

Jeremy Beach (R): 35

BRISTOL

Clerk–Treasurer

Cathy Antonelli (D): 21*

Town Council At–Large (3 seats)

Douglas E. DeSmith (R): 78*

Jeff Beachy (R): 65*

Raymond Dean Rentfrow Jr. (R): 62*

Andrew Medford (R): 55

Wade Mosier (R): 35

Maryellen Baker (D): 20*

Janice Terry (D): 20*

Diane R. (McClure) Smith (D): 18*

MIDDLEBURY

Town Clerk–Treasurer (1 Seat – 1 Year Term)

Chali Kuiper (R): 199*

Town Council At–Large (3 Seats – 1 Year Terms)

Jeremy Yahwak (R): 170*

Michael Holloway (R): 164*

Miranda Cripe (R): 158*

Kevin R. Miller (R): 116

MILLERSBURG

Town Clerk–Treasurer

Mackenzie Taylor (R): 25*

Town Council – Ward 1

Dean S. Smith (R): 23*

Town Council – Ward 2

Dana E. Rutter (R): 24*

Chris Lanpher (D): 2*

Town Council – Ward 3

Larry A. Randolph (R): 25*

WAKARUSA

Town Clerk–Treasurer

Katie Fromer (R): 75*

Town Council – Ward 1

Carl Gilbert (R): 73*

Town Council – Ward 2

Randall C.G. Mitschelen (R): 75*

Scott Weldy (D): 15*

Town Council – Ward 3

Phil Klotz (R): 76*

