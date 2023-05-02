* = won nomination for general election on Nov. 7.
ELKHART
Mayor
Rod Roberson (D): 743 votes*
Clerk
Debra D. Barrett (R): 589*
Judge of the City Court
Charles H. Grodnik (R): 604*
Common Council At–Large (3 seats)
Megan Deputy Baughman (R): 558*
Lewis Anne Deputy (R): 545
Patricia Garcia Stiles (R): 518
Arvis L. Dawson (D): 622*
Tonda Hines (D): 619
Alex Holtz (D): 609
1st District Common Council
Nicole Read (R): 139*
Aaron Mishler (D): 153*
Thomas Butler (D): 40
2nd District Common Council
Timothy Neese (R): 95*
Chad M. Crabtree (D): 97*
3rd District Common Council
David E. Henke (R): 218*
David Polaski (D): 147*
4th District Common Council
Jerry L. Abell (R): 43*
Dwight Fish (D): 60*
James H. (Jay) Little (D): 20
5th District Common Council
H. Brent Curry (D): 99*
6th District Common Council
David Wheeler (R): 49*
LaTonya King (D): 123*
GOSHEN
Mayor
William L. Gard Jr. (R): 160
William (Bill) Malone (R): 645*
Jeremy P. Stutsman (D)* (Stutsman resigned and a caucus will take place May 4 to replace him.)
Clerk–Treasurer
Zack Bontrager (R): 749*
Richard R. Aguirre (D): 485*
Judge of the City Court
Richard L. Mehl (R): 741
Common Council At–Large (2 seats)
Brett F. Weddell (R): 753*
Felipe Merino (R): 544
Linda M. Gerber (D): 461*
Sandra Rodriguez-McMasters (D): 442
1st District Common Council
Donald E. (Don) Riegsecker (R): 80*
Matt Fisher (D): 21*
2nd District Common Council
Douglas L. Nisley (R): 260*
Rachel Mercado (D): 57*
3rd District Common Council
Matthew P. Schrock (R): 87*
Shannan Martin (D): 42*
4th District Common Council
Erica Emanuel (R): 161*
Megan Eichorn (D): 148*
5th District Common Council
Colin L. Yoder (R): 173*
Phil Lederach (D): 217*
NAPPANEE
Mayor
Phil Jenkins (R): 147*
Clerk–Treasurer
Jeffrey P. Knight (R): 146*
City Court Judge
Christopher Walter (R): 147*
Common Council At–Large (1 seat)
Kelbi Veenstra (R): 138*
1st District Common Council
Ben Leavitt (R): 146*
2nd District Common Council
Austin Yoder (R): 138*
3rd District Common Council
Amy Rosa (R): 146*
Charlie Burkley (D): 28*
4th District Common Council
Dustin Geyer (R): 121*
Jeremy Beach (R): 35
BRISTOL
Clerk–Treasurer
Cathy Antonelli (D): 21*
Town Council At–Large (3 seats)
Douglas E. DeSmith (R): 78*
Jeff Beachy (R): 65*
Raymond Dean Rentfrow Jr. (R): 62*
Andrew Medford (R): 55
Wade Mosier (R): 35
Maryellen Baker (D): 20*
Janice Terry (D): 20*
Diane R. (McClure) Smith (D): 18*
MIDDLEBURY
Town Clerk–Treasurer (1 Seat – 1 Year Term)
Chali Kuiper (R): 199*
Town Council At–Large (3 Seats – 1 Year Terms)
Jeremy Yahwak (R): 170*
Michael Holloway (R): 164*
Miranda Cripe (R): 158*
Kevin R. Miller (R): 116
MILLERSBURG
Town Clerk–Treasurer
Mackenzie Taylor (R): 25*
Town Council – Ward 1
Dean S. Smith (R): 23*
Town Council – Ward 2
Dana E. Rutter (R): 24*
Chris Lanpher (D): 2*
Town Council – Ward 3
Larry A. Randolph (R): 25*
WAKARUSA
Town Clerk–Treasurer
Katie Fromer (R): 75*
Town Council – Ward 1
Carl Gilbert (R): 73*
Town Council – Ward 2
Randall C.G. Mitschelen (R): 75*
Scott Weldy (D): 15*
Town Council – Ward 3
Phil Klotz (R): 76*