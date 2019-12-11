GOSHEN — After months of uncertainty, a Goshen developer hoping to purchase and renovate a historic Third Street home previously targeted for demolition by the city got some good news Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members indicated their willingness to move forward with an amended proposal by Adam Scharf, a current Goshen city councilman and owner of Rethinking Buildings LLC, to purchase and restore the commission-owned brick home, located at 401 S. Third St., as well as an additional, connected home located at 204 W. Madison St., for a total cost of $25,000.
A LONG ROAD
Tuesday’s meeting marked the fourth time Scharf’s purchase proposal has gone before the RDC in as many months.
The commission’s members originally opened Scharf’s bid during their Sept. 10 meeting in reply to a request for proposals seeking offers for the two buildings, which in recent years have served as rental properties, as well as three nearby vacant lots at 405, 409 and 411 S. Third St.
However, during their Oct. 8 meeting, commission members voted to find Scharf’s original bid, then $237,000, was not a full-price offer as initially believed.
Given the submitted bid was determined not to be a full-price offer, commission members at the conclusion of their Oct. 8 discussion voted to extend the RFP submission window for an additional 30 days to allow more time for offers to be submitted, as is customary under such circumstances.
However, upon reintroducing Scharf’s proposal during the commission’s Nov. 12 meeting, Mark Brinson, director of community development for the city, suggested it may be in the commission’s best interest to have the proposal evaluated one last time before making their final decision.
“What we usually do when we have a proposal is we have a committee, which we had in this case, and that committee ... reviewed the proposal and determined that it was not a qualifying proposal at that time. It could be considered a qualifying proposal now,” Brinson said, noting that Scharf’s proposal remained the sole proposal to be submitted through the RFP process as of the Nov. 12 meeting. “So, what we might want to do — if you guys are willing to do it — is refer it back to the committee for a recommendation, because they really never made a recommendation on it before.”
The council agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to refer Scharf’s proposal back to the committee for final review and a recommendation.
PROPOSAL CHANGE
During Tuesday’s meeting, city attorney Larry Barkes noted that a number of changes to Scharf’s original proposal had been suggested during the proposal’s final review.
Among the recommendations was to allow Scharf to purchase the connected homes located at 401 S. Third St. and 204 W. Madison St. at a cost of $25,000, while removing the option for him to purchase the three nearby vacant lots at 405, 409 and 411 S. Third St., which would instead remain under ownership by the commission.
It was also suggested Scharf be required to demolish the 204 W. Madison St. home, which has been deemed too dilapidated to restore, by May 31, 2020, the demolition cost of which would be subtracted from the overall purchase price of the two properties.
In addition, Scharf will be required to provide the commission with a conceptual plan for the restoration of the Third Street property prior to the transfer of title of the two properties, and no later than May 31.
SCHARF’S PLAN
According to Scharf, the brick building at 401 S. Third St. is perhaps the only known structure pre-dating the construction of the Goshen millrace still standing in the immediate vicinity of the canal, and thus warrants being restored and preserved.
Through his proposal, Scharf plans to stabilize and substantially renovate the dilapidated Third Street home.
“In consultation with local historians, advocates and our design team members, we will identify and execute key architectural elements for restoration or re-creation. This may include ‘gingerbread’ trim at the front facade gable, replaced Italianate brackets at the southeast addition to 401, restored historic doors, and so forth,” Scharf noted in his proposal. “Later additions, such as the connecting breezeway, the west garage addition, as well as elements that may prove structurally unrepairable or aesthetically undesirable, may be demolished — in whole or part — or altered. New garages, house additions, amenities and/or accessory buildings may be added to meet modern market demands.”
A sample of some of the repairs that will be required of Scharf as part of the purchase agreement include: repair of the bricks at the front porch entry; replacing the front door and all interior doors; repairing all cracks in the walls and ceilings; treating for termites and replacing all termite damaged wood; replacing all leaking plumbing pipes; repairing and replacing the windows; and replacing the furnace.
While the initial intent of his plan is residential use for the Third Street property, Scharf noted the project will be receptive to viable and compatible light commercial/professional or mixed uses that may arise, and requested that the RDC support such possibilities, including any necessary zoning changes or variances.
Scharf also indicated he would be willing to consider partnering with other area entities or developers who might be interested in having a hand in the historic building’s restoration.
NEXT STEPS
With the suggested changes to Scharf’s original purchase proposal outlined, commission members Tuesday were asked to either approve Scharf’s proposal as amended, or to deny the request.
“If the commission decides to accept the recommendation and move forward, then the next phase of this is negotiating an actual development agreement between the commission and the developer. That’s the formal end result of this process,” Brinson said. “So this is just your acknowledgment that you either want to move forward or not.”
In the end, a majority of the commission’s members agreed with the suggested changes, and a motion was passed 3-1 in favor of moving forward with a formal development agreement with Scharf, likely at the commission’s upcoming Jan. 21 meeting.
HISTORIC SIGNIFICANCE
Originally brought up as an item for consideration during the commission’s May 14 meeting, the previous call for demolition of the two buildings at 401 S. Third St. and 204 W. Madison St. involved a desire by some on the commission to demolish the homes, rather than make any substantial investments in the aging buildings.
However, commission members ultimately ended up pulling back on that demolition plan after several community members, as well as the Goshen Historical Society, raised concerns that the brick home, reportedly constructed in the 1860s, may have historical significance for the city and thus warrant preservation.
During their June 11 meeting, commission members agreed to table the item for 90 days to allow time for more research on the history of the buildings, and to accept any proposals from people who may want to purchase them. Scharf's was the sole proposal to be submitted as part of that process.
“The original plan from years ago was to offer up that half block for redevelopment and 405, 409 and 411 have been demolished over the past several years,” Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, recently said of the area. “We had taken a request to the commission in June to award a demolition contract for 401 and 204, and that’s when the historical society noted the significance of the properties and asked for them to not be demolished. As such, we put together an RFP for anyone interested in purchasing/restoring them or redeveloping the half block. It only made sense to offer all lots in the half block as part of the RFP.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.