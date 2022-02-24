Nelya Novachenko, Elkhart, is closely following the military crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
“I’m calling my mom pretty much every couple of hours, as the situation is changing,” Novachenko said Thursday by telephone, describing the crisis as a “sad situation.”
A native of Sumy, which is in the northwestern part of Ukraine near the Russian border, Novachenko, 50, has lived in Elkhart since 1996 and is a U.S. citizen. She is also a parishioner at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Goshen.
In addition to her mother she has spoken with other family and friends in other parts of Ukraine, and the same type of thing appears to be happening everywhere in the country.
“They are pretty nervous,” she said. “No one really thought it would happen.”
As reported in the Associated Press, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the attack a “special military operation.”
From what Novachenko has heard from those back home, as of Thursday afternoon, local time, there seem to have been no direct military attacks by the Russian military on Ukrainian civilians. Rather, the attacks seem to be directed more at infrastructure-based targets, such as airports and power stations. International news agencies reported Thursday evening that up to 10 civilians had been killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that despite Russia’s claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck.
She added that the Ukrainian leadership is asking their people to try and remain calm during the crisis.
“That’s what their president is asking,” she said, adding that she understood that Russian soldiers have been amassed in nearby Belarus, and the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic. “It might be escalated at any time.”
Novachenko, as the parent of an adult daughter, Solomia, and and adult son, Nestor, is hoping the Russian people will rise up in protest of the actions of their government in Ukraine to avoid more death and destruction from the conflict.
“It’s not just Ukrainian soldiers — it’s also Russian soldiers,” she said, adding that she would like to see parents voice opposition to the conflict in particular. “Maybe Putin will listen to his own people.”
Eric Kurtz is the executive director for Great Lakes Regional office of Mennonite Central Committee which is based in Goshen and has done work in Ukraine but has no representative there at present.
“MCC started in 1920 and our first work was in Ukraine,” Kurtz said Thursday by telephone. “There we were responding to conflict and famine. It’s heartbreaking to know that people there today are continuing to experience the impact of war and hunger. Our prayers are for peace for the people who are suffering.”
Kurtz added that MCC is accepting donations to respond to the crisis. Go to MCC.org and click the donate button for more information.
Rev. Hieromonk Fr. Raphael Tadros is acting Rector Holy Virgin Protection Orthodox Church of Goshen, which has congregants with a Russian background.
“We pray for peace on both sides and ending the escalation of a drawn out war with each other!” Tadros said by email Thursday.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Goshen had already been praying about the situation prior to the invasion.
According to church leaders, they received instruction from the church’s bishops, to include a prayer about the Ukraine-Russian situation to their liturgy.
The two churches, which are basically across the street from each other, have a history of sticking together in tense political times. In March of 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula, it brought the congregants of both churches closer together.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-District 2, released the following statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Vladimir Putin was wrong to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine, and America must follow warnings with strong sanctions,” she said. “Appeasement is not an option. Any weakness shown now will long embolden our adversaries in Russia and across the world. Putin should never doubt that America stands with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.