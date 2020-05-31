KOKOMO — John Grant vividly remembers the day he found himself face down on New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway after police pulled him over for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
As an African American, Grant said he remembered being told how to react in such a situation, so he complied with the authorities.
After a search of the vehicle that turned up nothing and as he lay on the ground, Grant said officers kicked him in the head, got back into their vehicles and laughed.
Scenes like that have played out for decades on highways and in neighborhoods all over this country, Grant noted.
Some just happen to make it on national television.
Eric Garner and Michael Brown. Tamir Rice and Freddie Gray.
And now George Floyd, who was killed last Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for what officials noted was approximately 9 minutes.
Like so many before him, Floyd’s death at the hands of officers who took an oath to protect him is indescribably painful, Grant said, but he said it’s also just the way of life when you’re black in America.
So on Saturday afternoon, Grant and about 150 others gathered at Foster Park to speak against that injustice and offer hope for the future.
For three hours, the group prayed, held moments of silence, shared stories and eventually marched through the streets of downtown Kokomo with signs in hand.
“Black Lives Matter,” many of those signs read, while others simply stated some of Floyd’s last known words, “I can’t breathe.”
Issues like systemic racism should not be in the vocabulary of this country, organizers of the event stated, yet it still is.
Floyd’s death — like others before him — has caused countless of protests around the country in the past few days, with several of those turning violent.
Kokomo's protest remained peaceful, as well as diverse, something that pleased Grant and the rest of the protest’s organizers.
“You can’t fight cancer by yourself,” Grant said. “You look for a doctor. You look for outside help, and that’s what black Americans are looking for right now too. We can’t fix racism. We’re the oppressed. We need to have somebody come and help us because we can’t do it ourselves.”
Though Grant, the son of a former New York City police officer, said he doesn’t have all the solutions to these difficult issues regarding race in America, particularly comes to issues like police brutality, he said it starts with understanding your role as an officer.
“When you’re a police officer, you have two things to do,” he said. “You’re either going to save somebody’s life one day or you’re going to ruin it. It’s a hard job, but it’s a servant job like a nurse or doctor. You have to serve. Some of these officers say they’re going to enforce before they serve.
“It’s a tough job being a police officer,” Grant added. “You get spit on and have to deal with people’s problems. But they work for us. And if they work for us, they shouldn’t kill us. … So we want to preach thinking before reacting. Because having the power to change somebody’s life, that’s an awesome responsibility.”
In Anderson, more than 100 people marched Saturday through downtown, adding their voices to the growing chorus against police brutality across the nation.
There were no reports of violence during the event. A few police cars were seen along the march route; otherwise, officers’ presence at the demonstration was limited and inconspicuous.
Protesters, many carrying signs decrying police violence and declaring that Black Lives Matter, weaved around downtown government buildings. Throughout the route, protesters were greeted by honking of car horns and raised fists in support.
At one point, protesters congregated outside the Anderson Police Department headquarters with officers observing from the roof top. Protesters chanted “No justice, no peace!”
The Anderson Police Department took the precaution of moving all the department’s vehicles to the Central Services building earlier in the day.
On a few occasions Saturday evening in Anderson, tempers of marchers and motorists trying to pass through flared. At one point, there was a report of demonstrators hitting a car as it passed through the march.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.