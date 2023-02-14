NAPPANEE — The establishment of a residential Tax Increment Finance district in Nappanee is one step closer after action taken by the city council Monday evening.
The council met a week early and passed a resolution approving the order by the Nappanee Plan Commission finding that the housing program approved by the Redevelopment Commission conforms to the plan of development for the city. That housing program is the Wellfield Development.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained to the council that the Redevelopment Commission approved the housing program for Wellfield Development January 24 and adopted a declaratory resolution declaring that it’s an economic development area.
Then Feb. 9 the Plan Commission adopted the order finding it conforms to the city’s plan for development.
“This is the fourth step in about a five-six step process,” Jenkins said.
Next the Redevelopment Commission will hold a public hearing Feb. 28 and it will come back to the council again and all overlapping tax entities will be informed.
Council Member Ben Leavitt asked if the school board had any concerns. The mayor said they had some questions but once they understood how it worked they had no concerns. Jenkins said as the assessed valuation grows as the properties are developed instead of going to the taxing entities for 25 years it goes to the developer to offset the cost of infrastructure. After 25 years the assessed valuation goes back to the taxing entities.
Ordinances Move Forward
The council approved three ordinances on second reading. The first was ordinance 1614, which sets up funds for the Community Crossing Matching Grant Fund program and the Federal Highway grant program.
The second ordinance was ordinance 1617, which amended the 2022 salary ordinance to correct errors on end of year payouts, particularly for police officers performing special duties.
The third ordinance was ordinance 1618, amending the 2023 salary ordinance, including changes to the salary maximum for level six — certified supervisors, changes to the salary minimum for level seven — management and changing the Parks Director of Programming position from level five to level six, among other changes.
Each of the ordinances will be heard on third and final reading.
Appropriations Resolution
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight explained at the end of the year they go back and analyze the appropriation report and then roll the outstanding appropriations into the New Year.
He explained there was $997,674.47 in the general fund, including the Wellfield Park project, the Oakland Trails project and the restroom projects, among other items that were budgeted last year but not completed or billed last year.
He said in the Parks Department there was $31,732.42 and in Aviation $12,000 for a total of $1,041,397.89.
“These are dollars budgeted last year that we’re rolling into this year to help offset this year’s costs,” Knight said.
New Fire Station
Mayor Jenkins reported to the council that they held the first meeting about the new fire station location last Tuesday and another meeting is being held this Thursday for those who couldn’t attend last week.
“We’re getting the feedback we need. I hope after this meeting we’ll be able to narrow it down and get it down to fewer locations and work to acquire property,” he said.