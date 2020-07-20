GOSHEN — A couple of new housing plans in Elkhart County got the go-ahead Monday.
The Elkhart County Commissioners addressed two requests involving developments in Middlebury and near New Paris during their meeting.
With one vote, the board gave secondary approval to what was deemed Phase 4 for the Winding River Estates residential subdivision along C.R. 37 near C.R. 10 outside of Middlebury.
Plans call for expanding the development by subdividing about 21 acres of property into 28 lots for residential uses, according to the county plat committee’s staff report. The plat committee approved the request in June after the plan commission recommended approval in March.
The third phase of the development was approved in December 2017, the report shows.
The commissioners also approved rezoning request for a plan to create a five-lot residential subdivision near New Paris.
The request called for implementing a planned development on about 30 acres of property in the 69000 block of C.R. 21 north of C.R. 50.
Blake Doriot, whose company represents the property owners, said the owner plans to develop the site with upper-middle income homes, including one the owner intends to move into. The homes would be along a private, limited-access drive maintained by the owner.
That plan had unanimous support from the county plan commission.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commissioners addressed several other issues at their meeting Monday.
Among them, they approved a lease agreement with the town of Middlebury to install a new tower as part of the county 911 center’s work to upgrade emergency radio technology to an 800 megahertz system.
County attorney Craig Buche said the finalization of the agreement was delayed since the site for the tower was moved about 40 feet to avoid a water main. The lease, with the tower at Middlebury’s water utility plant, is similar to county leases with Goshen and Nappanee.
The commissioners also approved another update to a contract for providing health care services to local inmates.
Buche said the new amendment calls for having a licensed practical nurse provide services at the Work Release Center in Goshen. He estimated the move would add about $7,000 per month to the total contract, which covers the rest of this year and next year.
Buche also noted this is the 10th amendment to the county’s contract with Wellpath.
