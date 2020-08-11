MILFORD — Town Council members heard potential plans for the former home of Lakeland Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 505 W. 4th St., during a recent meeting.
In the public comments portion of Monday's meeting, Lynne Raines shared her ideas to have a boutique bed and breakfast with a funeral home theme on the site, along with possible shops and a small community event room. The zoning would need to be changed as the current zoning is residential and agricultural.
According to Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall, there was some discussion but no decision made by the council. Members advised Raines as part of her financial plan to check on water and sewer rates for the building. She hasn’t purchased the building yet, but she wanted to get some feedback from the council and, if she does purchase the property, the next step would be to get the zoning changed to commercial.
About a month or so ago, a young man came to the council with his ideas for that property as well, which would be to turn it into an apartment building. There was no mention of whether he still had an interest at Monday's meeting.
TRAIL FEASIBILITY
Council members approved entering into a feasibility study with USI Consulting, Indianapolis, to determine whether they can develop a trail from the town to Waubee Park. The cost for that study is $6,000.
Gall said having the feasibility study will “hopefully help with applying for grants," and it would include the impact on utilities, the environment, permitting and funding issues.
POLICE S.A.V.E.
Town Marshal Derek Kreider reported that his department will be participating in the stop arm violation enforcement (S.A.V.E.), in which officers will follow school buses to make sure drivers are not ignoring stop arms. Kreider wants the public to be extra vigilant about watching for kids walking to and from school and getting on and off school buses.
He also reported the police reserve gun raffle will take place Nov. 7. Kreider said they hoped to have the tickets to sell available in a couple of weeks.
UTILITIES, STREETS AND PARKS
Wastewater Superintendent Mark Brubaker presented a quote from MicroByte Enterprise for security at the wastewater plant at a cost not to exceed $4,055. The council approved that quote.
He also presented two quotes for backflow valves for the wastewater treatment plant, including one from N.E.W. Plumbing & Heating for $2,500 and the other from Siteworx for $2,100. The council approved the Siteworx quote as the low responsive quote.
Street, Water and Parks Superintendent Steven Marquart received preliminary approval to change 590 feet of Emeline Street to east of West Street on the north side of the road to parking only on Sundays and holidays due to the narrow width of the road in that section. Town Attorney Jay Rigdon is expected to prepare an ordinance for the next council meeting.
Marquart also reported the security cameras are up and running at the well field and recycling center and the town park. He also reported they are still working on replacing broken water meters.
In other business, the council:
• Approved renewing the town’s general liability, property and cyber insurance with W.R. Hall, Warsaw, at a cost of $31,047 for the year. That cost is an increase of 4.99% or $1,475, mostly due to increase in property values.
• Approved renewing the town’s health insurance through the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Gall said they solicited several other quotes but since the town has only been with this insurance for six months and there’ve been no complaints, they approved renewing the insurance.
• Approved the clerk-treasurer becoming a member of the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce at a cost of $300.
• Approved purchasing small bottles of hand sanitizer with the town logo from Wildman, Warsaw, at a cost of $1.67 per bottle for 300 and a $55 set-up cost. They want to make sure the town is equipped with sanitizer and Gall said she would attempt to get reimbursed through the CARES Act.
• Approved the clerk-treasurer preparing a standard operating procedure for water leaks that her office can implement instead of having to wait to get approval for each one at the monthly council meeting. She would bring the document to the next council meeting.
• Heard the clerk’s budget meeting with Department of Local Government Finance went well but there are a couple of changes that need to be made. The first public budget meeting is tentatively scheduled for the Sept meeting.
• Approved the town offices being closed for Labor Day.
