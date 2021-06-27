GOSHEN — Excited chatter over the soft whir and zip of machines, bent on painstaking tasks to grow designs from scratch, returned to the Elkhart County Fairgrounds this weekend as the Midwest RepRap Festival resumed its annual course.
Makers with 3D printers and enthusiasts gathered to geek out over objects made, designs shared, designs modified, equipment used and possibilities ahead for this process of creation.
The most visible results came in the form of figurines and props that paid homage to movies, video games and comic books.
“We’re really excited to be able to have it back, to have all the people come out,” said Sonny Mounicou, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s a great win.”
Mounicou and John Olafson helped bring the festival back for its eighth year after having to put it on hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Olafson described 2020 as putting an asterisk on RepRap’s consecutive annual run.
For 2021, the festival moved into the fairgrounds’ Commercial Exhibit Building A as a larger venue for providing more social distancing space.
The slow wake-up while the pandemic remains active also meant a lower turnout. Olafson said 60 sponsors and 150 exhibiters were signed up for the event. Sponsors decreased, with fewer international names represented because of travel restrictions, and he estimated exhibitors were down about 30% because attendance was capped for the first time at 500 tickets.
Like everything else, COVID disrupted similar fairs in other states. Some no longer exist, and others don’t plan to resume this year. So, Olafson and Mounicou, said 3D printing makers were excited to return to Goshen for MRRF.
“This is probably the first kind of science and tech festival that anybody’s got to go to in nearly two years,” Olafson said. “So, they were ready to come and hang out.”
“RepRap” is short for self-replicating rapid prototype, which is the technical definition of open-source 3D printing.
Makers, both as home hobbyists and professionals, came from cities across Indiana and from several states to attend the festival.
Mike Medhurst, of Greeley, Colorado, held a spot at one of the tables where he showcased a variety of printed objects, including figures from Star Wars and Lego. He said he was happy to see RepRap back after last year.
“I love coming to this festival,” Medhurst said. “Get an opportunity to meet other people that are into the same hobby, whether they’ve done a day or month or year or 10 years. Get to share ideas, get to troubleshoot together, get to inspire each other to make this whole community better and stronger.”
Medhurst, who’s been into 3D printing for about five years, said he’s designed and printed a few simple household items on his own. Yet he enjoys the open-source end — printing from designs shared on community sites.
“The other thing I really enjoy is taking something that a designer has made and modifying it to my use,” he said. “And that’s what I love about the hobby is being able to modify it,”
Along with enthusiasts, innovators also brought their ideas to the festival. Twin brothers Jerry and Jack Fisher of Fort Wayne prepared to try out their “Fisher Filament Star,” made from parts they’d printed themselves.
The device, as planned, would use five extruders with nozzles to allow for different materials to be used, and at different temperatures, during a single printing task. The intent is to help improve efficiency with the process.
“We’re hoping it’s going to be an improvement, and save a lot of material and time,” Jerry Fisher said.
Fisher explained a lot of machines rely on one nozzle for jobs. Yet to use multiple colors, the previous material has to be purged from the nozzle to make way for the new. He said material gets wasted that way. The process time also increases while waiting for the lines too cool down to change materials, and then warm up to set temperatures for extrusion.
Fisher, who has years of experience in industrial maintenance along with his brother Jack, got into 3D printing about four or five years ago, he said. He was inspired to create his filament star after watching a video where a person expressed a desire for less-wasted materials.
“So I said, ‘Well, I’m going to see what I can do,’” Fisher said. “And here we are.”
Meanwhile, Kris Brickman of Cleveland showcased his business, KB3D, which he described as an online store for open-source hardware. He said the main goal is offering kits for build materials on projects that may be difficult or expensive to obtain materials.
He also featured his “Black Box” machine, which can use up to five tools while being water-cooled. The machine, according to Brickman, provides a variety of options to suit a range of 3D makers, from home enthusiasts to those looking to produce more high-end parts, items or equipment.
“It’s flexible, and being open-source, it can be whatever you want it to be too,” Brickman said.
The Black Box, he said, is fully documented online as an open-source project, with an assembly guide, kits and source files available for enthusiasts to dig through.
