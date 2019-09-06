SYRACUSE — Restructuring is taking place at Travel Lite RV, industry websites are reporting.
Calls to the company ring without a live person answering at extensions, and The Goshen News has not been able to speak to anyone with the company.
However, RV Pro magazine on Aug. 16 reported that Travel Lite President Dustin Johns confirmed he has taken a leave of absence from the company.
“Johns and the board of investors (made up of a half-dozen industry veterans) decided this last weekend as the company undergoes some restructuring,” RV Pro reported.
That reporting was also confirmed by Truck Camper Adventure, whose reporter spoke with Ryan Rebar, Travel Lite RV vice president of sales. He explained that the company is undergoing a “restructuring,” not a closure.
Syracuse Town Manager Mike Noe said he called up the human resources department last Thursday. He was told employees were laid off.
“I have not heard anything else about it,” he said. “Just rumors. … We’re kind of wondering about it ourselves.”
Travel Lite purchased seven lots and in 2018 built four buildings in the Syracuse 6 & 13 Technology & Industrial Park. The $5 million in buildings were to house an RV repair shop and dealership, a fiberglass shop, a company headquarters and a factory with two production lines, plus employ up to 120 additional people. Travel Lite had been based in New Paris.
Travel Lite was founded in 1968 by Larry Johns and specializes in the manufacturing of truck campers and lightweight travel trailers. The owners, Dustin and Lindsey Johns, took the company over from Dustin’s father in January 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.