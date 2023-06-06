NAPPANEE — Despite several capital improvement projects that were completed or nearly completed last year, Nappanee’s finances are still in good shape, according to the third and fourth quarter report from Baker & Tilly.
The council received an overview of that report at Monday’s council meeting. Clerk-treasurer Jeff Knight reminded the council that last year they asked to have the reports prepared quarterly, but he said by the time they get all the data to them they’re usually two quarters behind, so this year they may just do bi-annual reports.
Knight explained the first chart showed the threshold the city determined should be cash on hand, which was 50%. Baker & Tilly recommend 15% cash on hand. The city was above 50% in all the core funds shown on the reports including general, motor-vehicle highway, local road and streets, personal services, local income tax, parks, cumulative capital development, County Economic Development Income Tax and aviation.
The report stated that there were more expenditures the last two quarters because of projects like the completion of South Park, Wellfield Park and the restroom project that was nearly complete, Oakland Trail and Miriam Street.
Another chart showed where the money comes from. Mayor Phil Jenkins said nearly 50% comes from property taxes.
Knight mentioned that they received a $700,000 advance — the report showed $755,404.69 was received from the second half of American Rescue Plan funds.
Jenkins said they were also doing very well with cash reserves for sewer and water. He told the council that they’re working on a 20-year asset plan for sewer and there are sewer lines that need to be replaced. He said they’ve been replacing water lines but there are still more to replace so building up the cash reserves is a good thing.
“It’s a great way to break it down," Council Member Ben Leavitt commented.
Jenkins shared his thoughts as well.
“We’re in good shape financially and we’ll continue to be as fiscally responsible as we can,” he said.
Woodview Drive
The mayor gave updates on some projects including Woodview Drive, which he said would be fully closed to through-traffic this week. Residents along Woodview Drive and those living in McCormick Creek would always have access to their homes, but the road would be closed to all others.
He said they met with residents recently and they’re excited about the coming improvements, especially the sidewalk.
Council Member Dustin Geyer asked when Woodview Drive would be completed, and Jenkins responded substantial completion expected November 9 and the road would be closed in sections until that time.
Leavitt asked about access to the school once school starts and Jenkins said they’d have access to the school. He said they’re trying to get the work done in front of the school before school starts.
The mayor also commented that he hopes the utility work on C.R. 52 will be completed in a couple of weeks.
He also updated the council on the fire station, reporting that the appraisals on the three sites have come in and a committee is reviewing the sites. Once a site is selected, they can start to work on selecting a design team.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a recommendation from the Redevelopment Commission stating that it will not seek a tax increment replacement levy in 2024.
- Noted that city hall will be closed for renovations June 16. Water payments can still be made online or dropped in the drop box.