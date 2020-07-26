Indiana reported 860 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight deaths on Sunday, a day ahead of a statewide mask mandate. Three of the state’s new deaths were reported locally, including two in Kosciusko County and one in St. Joseph County.
St. Joseph County led the local counties with new virus cases at 58. Elkhart County reported 39 new cases Sunday, according to state health officials.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Sunday that overall 62,372 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 2,706 people have died from it.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a statewide face mask mandate starts today, pointing to renewed growth in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. The Republican’s executive order leaves it up to state and local health departments to enforce compliance. He dropped a criminal penalty from the mandate after criticism from some law enforcement officials and conservative lawmakers.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
Statewide — 62,372 positive cases, up 860; 2,706 deaths, up eight; 701,311 tested, up 11,088; 8.9% positivity rate.
Elkhart County — 4,346 positive cases, up 39; 70 deaths, zero new; 32,308 tested, up 470; 13.5% positivity rate.
LaGrange County — 524 positive cases, up two; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,457 tested, up 17; 21.3% positivity rate.
Noble County — 599 positive cases, up five; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,552 tested, up 56; 10.8% positivity rate.
Kosciusko County — 760 positive cases, up six; 11 deaths, two new; 8,044 tested, up 162; 9.4% positivity rate.
St. Joseph County — 2,801 positive cases, up 58; 76 deaths, one new; 37,961 tested, up 718; 7.4% positivity rate.
Marshall County — 702 positive cases, up two; 19 deaths, zero new; 6,467 tested, up 60; 10.9% positivity rate.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.