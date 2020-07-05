Indiana now has more than 48,000 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s website Sunday.
Numbers released show 596 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total number to 48,008 positive cases, following corrections made by the ISDH to the previous day’s total. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state is now 2,500 after six new deaths were reported Sunday by the ISDH.
An additional 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, ISDH officials stated Sunday. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 521,722 tests throughout the state have been reported to ISDH, up from 512,288 on Saturday.
Elkhart County reported 75 new positive cases Sunday and two new deaths. LaGrange and Marshall counties each reported one new death as well.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
Statewide — 48,008 positive cases, up 596; 2,500 deaths, up six; 521,722 tested, up 9,510; positivity rate, 9.2%.
Elkhart County — 3,285 positive cases, up 75; 43 deaths, two new; 23,832 tested, up 497; positivity rate, 13.8%.
LaGrange County — 470 positive cases, up three; eight deaths, up one; 2,132 tested, up 15; positivity rate, 22.0%.
Noble County — 478 positive cases, up nine; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,423 tested, up 84; positivity rate, 10.8%
Kosciusko County — 546 positive cases, up 11; four deaths, zero new; 5,554 tested, up 70; positivity rate, 9.8%.
St. Joseph County — 1,943 positive cases, up 36; 66 deaths, zero new; 27,261 tested, up 365; positivity rate, 7.1%.
Marshall County — 492 positive cases, up 10; four deaths, one new; 4,500 tested, up 57; positivity rate, 10.9%.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to the ISDH, adding that as of Sunday, nearly 42% of ICU beds and 84% of ventilators are available.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.