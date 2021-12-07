GOSHEN — A Goshen landlord was denied permission for the immediate refurbishment of a fire-damaged house, but was given the option of hiring a structural engineer to give recommendations for a rebuilding plan.
The property is a duplex at 214 E. Clinton St., which was damaged May 15 by fire. Ron Davidhizar owns the property.
The request was subject of a public hearing at the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Monday after the city’s building department staff recommended the duplex be demolished.
“I would like to refurbish it and get it back into the condition that it was before (the fire) or better,” Davidhizar told the board.
Building department staff testified that the fire extensively damaged the front apartment’s structure, including load-bearing studs supporting the outside wall.
Davidhizar said his restoration plan is to place new studs against the damaged studs. The same technique, called “sistering” in the building trade, would be used for damaged ceiling joists. Some of the ceiling joists have been burned away and will need to be replaced, according to the landlord.
He pointed out that he has restored several houses in Goshen that had been damaged by fires.
“I can’t say go ahead Ron and do it however you feel will work,” board member Mike Landis said.
Davidhizer said he would be open to having a contractor give an opinion on his restoration plans, but he resisted the suggestion from the board that he hire a structural engineer, saying the last time he did so at the city’s suggestion it cost him $1,700.
The board’s order states Davidhizar must secure openings in the duplex, including windows, doors and any hole that allows rodents to enter, within 15 days. The hearing will continue Jan. 24 to consider an engineer’s recommendations.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The board issued money to several organizations after the City Council approved the appropriations in the budget. The funding program is called Community Service Partnership.
Organizations receiving city funds are:
• The Goshen Historical Society, $15,000, to support a volunteer and membership growth coordinator.
• The Chamber of Commerce of Goshen, $50,000, to be used for economic development and tourism.
• Goshen Theater Inc, $75,000, to assist with the theater’s operation.
• Center for Business Excellence, $10,000, to provide economic development and tourism support for the city and team building skills for city employees.
• Downtown Goshen Inc., $70,000, for the façade incentive program and First Fridays.
