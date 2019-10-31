One Indiana U.S. House Of Representatives member has turned Thursday's vote to continue the impeachment process into a campaign fundraising cry.
In a statement sent along with a request for campaign donations shortly after the House voted to continue the impeachment process for President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, said the impeachment process is political. Walorski is seeking re-election in 2020.
"The House of Representatives just took a vote to 'legitimize' Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s secretive impeachment process," Walorski said. "Democrats have been obsessed with the idea of removing President Trump from office since the day he was duly elected by the American people. Using partisan politics and personal disdain for our president, they are making a mockery of our democratic process.
"I am taking a firm stand against this witch hunt of an impeachment process, and I need to know that you’re with me in doing so. By contributing anything above $1, you’ll get your name on the list of Hoosiers who REJECT the Democrats’ sham impeachment agenda.
"This is about protecting our democracy. It is absolutely critical that we stand against Schiff and Pelosi’s backwards process."
The email then provides readers a link to make a donation.
