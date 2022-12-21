GOSHEN — On Tuesday, Goshen Health staff were honored by a state representative for their dedication and hard work.
State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) presented a Heart of a Hoosier Award to Goshen Health staff working in Environmental Services, and Food and Nutrition Services, honoring their hard work and dedication to providing care to patients during the global coronavirus pandemic a news release stated.
The Environmental Services team of over 40 employees maintain the sanitation and cleanliness of Goshen Hospital. They also handle medical waste and linen, and disinfect patient rooms each day. The Food and Nutrition Department with its 50-member team provide meals for patients, and manage an on-site café and coffee shop at Goshen Hospital.
“These Goshen Hospital employees deserve an endless amount of credit and support,” King said. “As the world faced a pandemic, they worked hard to provide care and support to so many patients and their families. These teams demonstrate what it means to have a heart of a Hoosier by putting others before themselves.”
Goshen Health is a community-owned, nonprofit health care organization. The health system includes over 40 locations across four counties, including Goshen Hospital in Elkhart County, providing specialized cancer care, heart and vascular care, and a physician’s network.
“Colleagues from our Environmental Services, and Food and Nutrition Services departments, are absolutely vital to how we provide exceptional care,” said Randal Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “We are thrilled that Representative King would take the time to honor their outstanding work.”
In 2022, King established her Heart of a Hoosier Award to recognize and celebrate outstanding individuals, and local businesses that exemplify kindness, courage, thoughtfulness and transformative involvement in House District 49. To nominate someone for a Heart of a Hoosier Award, visit King’s website at in.gov/h49 and click on the “Nominate” tab.