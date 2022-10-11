INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the final day to register to vote in Indiana’s 2022 general election.
Those who still need to register to vote can register in person at their local county election administrator’s office by the end of the business day or they can register online before midnight at IndianaVoters.com, according to information provided by the Indiana Secretary of State.
In-person early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, and is open until Monday, Nov. 7. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting. General election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. A valid photo ID is required to vote.
According to state statute, the Secretary of State shall request Indiana news media to include a copy of the Voter's Bill of Rights as part of election coverage. Access the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights here: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/voters-rights/indiana-voters-bill-of-rights/