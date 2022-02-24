My mom’s been on my mind this week — her birthday would’ve been on the 22nd and she would’ve been 95 years old. But she passed away eight years ago at the age of 87.
Mom was a force to be reckoned with and we had a complicated relationship. When I was real little, even though I was definitely a daddy’s girl, mom must’ve garnered my adoration as well because she used to tell me that I’d say to her “I love you, I’m going to marry you!” I’m sure it made sense as a three or four year old to naturally equate love with marriage.
My mom was divorced and remarried at a time when that was still taboo. She was also one of the few working moms I knew at the time — as I got older I had more friends with working moms. And after my dad passed away at 45 when I was 8 years old, Mom was grief stricken but also became more detached from attending school functions, etc. When my dad was alive they’d attend those things together but afterwards her excuse was always that she worked.
Luckily for me I had older siblings who stepped up to fill in those gaps. My oldest brother wasn’t around much at that time; he was out of school and spent a lot of time in the city with his dad and working. My second oldest brother was in charge of my sister and me a lot — cooking for us, etc. My sister was the one who baked cakes for the school or Girl Scout bake sales and who attended the mother-daughter Girl Scout banquets with me.
I wasn’t upset about those things — I accepted her “I have to work” excuse. But as a working mother myself and even when I became a single working mom, I never missed a single school event or sporting event. Not that I was trying to prove anything — I wanted to be there.
I do remember fun times with mom too — times when my sister and I would meet her downtown after work and we’d eat out at a nearby diner. Mom always let me choose whatever I wanted (even if it was tuna fish sandwich and fries again or beef Manhattan) to eat. Mom always went overboard at Christmas time with gifts. It was before ‘Love Languages” were a thing but Mom’s was definitely gift giving (& receiving).
When I was a teen my mom was the strictest of the moms. I had to be home by 8 during the week and 10 on weekends. If I had a friend walk me home she’d sometimes stretch that — especially if “that nice Irish boy Pat” walked me home — and he would leave wherever we were to do so. (I’m still friends with that nice Irish boy.)
I’ll never forget the time we were hanging out with a new group of guys and my mom had heard some rumors so forbade me to see them — unless she met them. So, bless their hearts, these five long-haired teen guys subjected themselves to my mom’s scrutiny lined up on our sofa as she’d point at them and say ‘You need a haircut!’ She then decided they were okay for me to be friends with, despite their long hair.
She was really kind to one of my boy friends — who later became my husband. She lent him a suitcase when he was coming back to Goshen to visit family and gave him my brother’s guitar.
But my fully Irish-Catholic mom, who was said to have saved her family from being deported because she was born here, became a stereotypical guilt-delivering, demanding ‘Jewish’ mother-in-law when we all married.
Not a one of our spouses was good enough—not a favorite in the bunch. She also became adept at trying to play one of us siblings against the other—only it didn’t work. By the grace of God we never fell for those tactics and never got upset with each other. Mom had no qualms about letting my sister and I know that she “wished she had four boys”.
She drove us crazy obsessing about things. She once called me three times while I was out covering a meeting leaving messages that it was “an emergency” and I needed to call back “no matter how late”. Well I knew better and waited till the next day so I could meet deadline. Her ‘emergency’? She wanted me to be sure to bring bread from Amish Acres to WI for Thanksgiving—a month away!
After she died it hit me that maybe she really did have Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder—at least the obsessive thoughts part because she would not let up on things.
Mom lived life her way. She had many friends and loved the theatre, getting all glammed up, and she loved to travel.
Despite our sometimes difficult relationship, I am so very grateful for a few things that happened before she died. I’m thankful she met at least one of my biological grandkids — I have one photo of her with him — reminding me of the one photo I have of my grandmother with my two boys, shortly after the youngest was born. I’m so thankful I listened to the promptings of the Holy Spirit and called a priest to visit my Mom, even though she wasn’t considered critical. He made that visit the night before she died.
And I’m so grateful that the last conversation I had with her was a good one, because so many of them were not. We had a pleasant conversation and we both said “I love you” at the end of it. I didn’t know that would be the last conversation we’d have — she was in the nursing home but making plans to get out.
There’s no such thing as perfect parents but we love each other despite that. If you’re blessed to still be celebrating birthdays with your parents, enjoy those precious times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.