Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Hazy. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Hazy. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.