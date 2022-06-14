WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC broke attendance records when they welcomed 1,342 cars of members and their families Thursday for the electric cooperative’s second annual drive-through meeting.
The event was the 82nd annual meeting for KREMC which, prior to 2021, took place in-person.
Attendees entered the KREMC facility, located at 370 S. 250 E., Warsaw, and proceeded down the driveway under an American flag suspended by two KREMC trucks. Employees then greeted members in their vehicles with warm smiles as they drove through lanes, where they received a $10 bill credit, placed their vote for board director candidates, received a pack of light bulbs as a gift, and enjoyed a meal to-go for everyone in their car.
After lanes closed, votes were tallied for the board of directors election.
Incumbents Tony Fleming and Dan Tucker were reelected. Candidates Loretta Schafer and Todd Smith were elected and will assume the two open positions on the board.
Winners were also chosen from a list of registered applicants by random drawing for the John H. Anglin and 4-H Scholarships. The John H. Anglin Memorial Scholarship rewards the winning students with $1,000 towards their upcoming year of further education, and the 4-H scholarship offers $350 to fund the projects of local 4-H participants.
The 10 winners of the John H. Anglin Memorial Scholarship are Aimee Hagg, Taylor Hinson, Ashley Irwin, Jacob Kissling, Arrington Krull, Ty Legan, Molly Lewis, Katherine Ousley, Mackenzie Schannep and Tanner Stiver.
The 10 winners of the 4-H Scholarship are Marisa Alvarez, Miranda Alvarez, Jace Beer, Jared Beer, Jenna Beer, Gentry Bouse, Emily Goon, Ayden Tusing, Jacob Vargo and Jacob Westerberg.
To learn more visit www.kremc.com.