Having just retired from teaching after 49 years, Sister Colleen Bauer, SSND, just celebrated two milestones, 35 of which were spent at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School.
Plus, she just celebrated her golden jubilee: 50 years as a religious sister.
A special Mass and luncheon took place June 10 to celebrate her jubilee anniversary and several other religious sisters from her order who will also be celebrating their golden jubilee this year were in attendance.
Sister Bauer recently reflected on both of those milestones. She shared that she grew up in the Roanoke area with five siblings — including Sr. Colleen there were five girls and one boy in her family. They lived in the country and her family was very involved in the church. Her mother taught Religious Education and her father was one of the first lectors at St. Joseph Church in Roanoke.
She said her family spent a lot of time with extending family — aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of the family.
“I never in my life thought I’d become a sister,” she said as for how her vocation as a religious came about. “It was the farthest thing from my brain.”
Yet she said that changed when her high school consolidated with Huntington and she started attending Huntington Catholic High School. They had sisters as teachers from two orders — The Franciscan sisters from Mishawaka and the School Sisters of Notre Dame from Milwaukee/Mequon Wisconsin. She said the sisters were “very life-giving” as she got to know them better. She said she was familiar with sisters as she had an aunt and a cousin who were Holy Cross sisters.
But she said it was “a gradual process” that brought her to her vocation.
“When the idea first came to me I was very surprised and shushed it away,” she admitted. “It kept coming back though and once I thought this may be something I’d enjoy, it was easy from then on.”
She said she was considering it more seriously her senior year of high school.
The difficult part then was deciding which order to join. She said she “thought and thought” about it but decided on the School Sisters of Notre Dame because she felt they were more invested in her.
“Even before they knew I was thinking about it they took a group of us to the Mother House in Mequon, north of Milwaukee,” she said.
Sister Bauer explained every religious order has a formation period. In her order she had two years of candidacy, two years as a novitiate and then first vows. She said they start counting their years as a religious sister from first vows.
She shared that a lot of the formation is instructional — Theology classes, classes within the order and their constitution. Part of the novitiate is called non-canonical where they go out to live with the sisters but most of it was canonical where they stay in the motherhouse for more structured instruction.
Sister Colleen explained the difference between a nun and a sister. She said nuns live a cloistered life with her community in the convent and spends most of her time in prayer while sisters are out among the people — teaching, nursing, and providing social work. She said nuns may make items and sell them like clerical vestments, rosaries, etc. but their main vocation is prayer.
Sisters have the obligation to pray too and they pray the Divine Office like priests do, which include specific morning and evening prayers but they also go out and minister in the world.
“We take the same vows and obligations to prayer life,” she said.
Teaching Career
When asked if she wanted to be a teacher even before joining the religious order she said no.
“I wanted to become a nurse but after working in a nursing home I changed my mind,” she said.
The School Sisters of Notre Dame is a teaching order.
“It just fell into my lap,” she said about this. “It was perfect for me.”
She shared her teaching career began at St. James in Grand Rapids, Michigan and she was there for three years before going to Sacred Heart School in Warsaw where she spent 11 years and then spent the last 35 years teaching at St. John’s. She taught first-third grades most of her teaching career but for the majority of it she taught second grade, which is the year when Catholic students receive their First Holy Communion — the sacrament that is central to the Catholic faith.
Sister Bauer said that has always been a highlight of her teaching career.
“We talk about it all year — we talk about how they’ll be receiving Jesus all year so they are super prepared,” she said. “That has to be the highlight of teaching second grade.”
Aside from the excitement of the culmination of seeing the students participate in that she also said, “When a student finally gets a concept — that’s always been amazing to me.”
She added that she’s always enjoyed field trips and how students enjoyed them and looked forward to them.
Sister Bauer was a recipient of the Light of Learning Award (2011) — a diocesan award given to teachers for excellence in teaching. Ten years ago on the anniversary of 25 years of teaching at St. John’s and 40 years as a sister she was presented with a pilgrimage trip to Italy by the St. John’s Alumni Association.
Life as a Religious
When asked what she’s loved most about being a sister she responded, “I just think I was meant to be a sister — it’s fit me to a T — I feel like I found my niche and I’ve never looked back.”
She said aside from teaching she enjoys helping people — doing things like helping with meals and helping the elderly who she said “sometimes just need someone to talk to.”
She said she’s tried to be a part of the parish as much as she can — visiting parishioners in hospitals and nursing homes for example.
She said she’s had the support of her religious community.
“The older sisters support us so much — they’re such a wonderful model for us,” Sister Bauer said. “I don’t find being a sister hard.”
She shared that she’s involved with the religious order’s meetings and the community and serves on committees. She said if there’ve been any difficulties they’re the same things that most people deal with — the death of loved ones.
“What life has given me a lot has been wonderful and then there have been hard, sad parts just like anyone’s life,” she said. “You try to put your faith life to use.”
Sister Bauer said her family — extended as well as immediate — has been very supportive and that helps a lot. She’s also been able to be involved with her family over the years.
She said although her order’s charism is teaching, they live that out in varied ways — they work with the poor, with immigrants and many are dedicated to nursing or social work.
Sister Colleen advised young women who may be considering a religious vocation, “Don’t shut the door on it — be open to it. Continue being engaged with people — don’t just become a recluse and pray all day. Get to church and hang around some sisters — every order has different charisms.”
As for what she is going to do next, she said there’s going to be a Province Jubilee for her order for all the sisters celebrating 25,50, 60 and 75 year anniversaries in Milwaukee and she plans to attend. She’s looking forward to catching up on reading and yard work and beyond that hasn’t thought much about it but imagines she’ll probably do some volunteering.