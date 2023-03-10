Maple Grove to host revival service
NEW PARIS — Maple Grove Community Church, 20420 C.R. 46, will host the revival service, “Our Hope has Come” March 19-21 (Sunday through Tuesday).
The schedule includes includes:
March 19 — 10 a.m., Lee Snider on “Hope in the Character and Promises of God” and 6 p.m., Brian Cripe on “Fallen Man.”
March 20 — 6:30 p.m., Darin Holsopple on “Hope for the Faking it and the Barely Making it.”
March 21 — 6:30 p.m., Natalie Replogle on “Scoot Over, the Savior has Sent You.”
For more information, go online to maplegrovechurch.net or call 574-831-4421.
John Roth to speak on Anabaptist history
GOSHEN — Michiana Anabaptist Historians meets at 9 a.m. Saturday. "Anabaptism at 500: How to Commemorate a Division?” is the topic for historian John Roth.
On Jan. 21, 1525, a small group of earnest Christians in the Swiss city of Zurich held a secret worship service. Inspired by their study of Scripture, they defied church and civic authorities by introducing the practice of adult baptism.
That event — denounced by Catholic and Protestant authorities alike — marked the symbolic beginning of the Anabaptists, a renewal movement that became the spiritual foundation for the Amish, Mennonites and Hutterites, as well as other groups in the Free Church tradition.
As the 500th anniversary of Anabaptist beginnings nears, the question for Anabaptists is how should they commemorate this story of church division ... and renewal?
The meeting will be held at Townline Mennonite Church, 2165 S. 1000 West, Shipshewana. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the program to start at 9 a.m. The public is invited and there is no cost to attend.