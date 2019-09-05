Veteran Western artist in concert at 2nd Acts Church
GOSHEN — Barry Ward will have a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at 2nd Acts Church, Goshen. Ward is a western singer, who grew up on a ranch on the western plains of Kansas.
Ward writes most of his own music about his experiences as a cowboy and a farmer, and his strong faith in Jesus.
Ward is the winner of numerous accolades for his artistry: 2014 Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee, cowboy artist/entertainer. From the prestigious Rural Roots Music Commission, he has won three awards. Two of them for Western CD of the Year (2014 and 2015) and overall CD of the Year 2016. Also Male Vocalist of the Year, Academy of Western Artists (2014) and Male Performer of the Year, Western Music Association (2013). And in 2012, Song of the Year by the Academy of Western Artists and he was the 2008 Male Vocalist of the Year, Western Music Division of the Country Gospel Music Association. Barry and his wife Victoria live on a ranch near Eureka, KS.
2nd Acts Church is located at 62499 Ind. 13. The concert will follow its regular 4:30 p.m. Sunday service. For more information about Barry Ward’s music, visit his website at barrywardmusic.com. Follow the link at 2ndacts.church/barry to reserve a spot at the concert or call 574-642-3687, ext. 5, for more information.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken to be served Sept. 27
GOSHEN — Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken will be served Sept. 27 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goshen. The all-you-care-to eat menu includes fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, potato chips, bread and butter, beverages and homemade desserts.
The dinner will be served at the church, located at 202 S. Greene Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine-in service will be in the fellowship hall and drive-through carry-outs will also be available.
Advance sale tickets are $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 6-12 and free for youth ages 5 and younger. At the door, tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Faith Lutheran Church office, or call 533-5760.
Proceeds from the annual event are allocated for Good Shepherd Preschool, an outreach of the church.
