The Evergreen Singers to perform
GOSHEN — Sept. 6’s First Friday entertainment at Goshen City Church of the Brethren will be the The Evergreen Singers from Greencroft. All members reside at Greencroft and are over 50.
They will be performing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. They will be having a baked potato bar and lemonade. Proceeds will go toward Goshen City youth. Goshen City Church of the Brethren is located at the corner of Clinton and North Fifth streets.
Living Water to host Sattler’s president
GOSHEN — Sattler College President Dean Taylor will be sharing the mission and vision of the college, explaining the unique curriculum and the focus on Christian discipleship during a talk at Living Water Mennonite Church Sept. 6.
Prospective students will be provided with information on the enrollment process and timeline. A time for questions and answers will be provided after the presentation. The college is located in Boston, Massachusetts.
The informational meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will be held at Living Water Mennonite Church, 2815 Dierdorff Road. For more information, email info@sattlercollege.org or visit www.sattlercollege.org.
Last boat-in worship worship this summer
This Sunday will be the last chance to go to boat-in worship service on Lake Wawasee.
Attendees can go by boat and anchor in front of the Oakwood Resort at 8:30 a.m., board the Frog Restaurant Lilly Pad Boat by 7:40 a.m. (for free) or take a lawn chair and sit on the Oakwood Resort lakefront lawn at 8:30 a.m. Janet Norris will be singing. Josh Weiland will be the minister, and Harlan Steffen will be worship leader. Prelude music will be performed by Scott Abbs playing bagpipes.
For more information, call Harlan at 574-529-3627.
Grace College expands world recruitment efforts
WINONA LAKE — Grace College officials said they are expanding recruitment efforts to international students in Southeast Asia.
The initiative, school officials said, aims to reflect a biblical worldview, enrich the student experience on campus and enhance enrollment.
Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip said, the college is already seeing development in this area. “This school year, we have 28 international students in our incoming class — one of the largest in our history. We celebrate that number and hope to build upon it in years to come.” He added Southeast Asia has a high concentration of students interested in coming to the United States for higher education.
To facilitate the initiative, Grace College has hired a full-time international admissions counselor stationed in Bangkok, Thailand. Ben Miles, a 2015 Grace College graduate, was born and raised in the Middle East and interacted with diverse populations throughout his lifetime. He and his wife, Asia, a 2019 Grace graduate who lived in Bangkok through high school, returned to Thailand this summer.
Miles will visit nearly 50 schools and college fairs this fall to cultivate relationships for Grace. He will also serve as a liaison for international students and assist with their application process and financial aid.
An International Student Scholarship Fund is available to assist prospective international students. Grace will also designate a dorm for international students and domestic students who wish to be an integral part of their experience at an American college.
