Benefit for Goshen boy set for Oct. 16
GOSHEN — A benefit for 1-year-old Bentley Barba will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36.
Bentley was born March 24, 2020, to Josh and Megan Barba with a rare genetic condition, Smith Lemli Opitz Syndrome. He is unable to produce cholesterol, and in the NICU it was determined he had heart defects, a cleft palate, a cataract and intestinal problems. He had a feeding tube placed before going home, and he continues to use it.
Bentley has had 11 surgeries, according to information on the benefit flyer. He has about 20 appointments a month and frequent hospital stays at Memorial, Parkview and Riley Hospital for Children.
According to the information provided, Bentley’s medical team is trying to get approval from insurance to transfer care to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for more in-depth treatment. He has been waiting on Medicaid acceptance for 17 months.
At the fundraiser Oct. 16, there will be a silent auction and bake sale. Go to “Bentley’s Benefit” page on Facebook to see some of the auction items.
Registration open for Into the Light
GOSHEN — Registration is underway for “Into the Light: A Night of Stand-up Comedy, Testimony and Shining a Light on Mental Health.”
The event is being hosted by reMARKable Women’s Ministry at Grace Community Church this Saturday at 7 p.m. This night also includes worship and a licensed mental health counselor who will be sharing healthy ways to deal with mental health and integrating the understanding of mental health with the truth of the Gospel.
Into the Light is open to any woman of any age (and also high school girls) who is struggling with depression, anxiety or overall mental health, and for women who are walking alongside that person, giving them ideas on how to help and encourage.
This is a free event, but advance registration is required. To register, go online to www.gc.church. Childcare will not be provided. For more information, reach out to Natalie Replogle at nreplogle@gc.church.
West Goshen COB to host fish fry
GOSHEN — Congregants of West Goshen Church of the Brethren will be selling Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken Oct. 16 at the church, 1200 Berkey Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
The $10 meal includes fish and/or chicken strips, tartar sauce, chips and homemade cookies.
Carry-out only meals will be available at the church.
Call 574-533-6360 for more information about this annual event.
Proceeds are allocated this year for Starfish Project and Adult & Teen Challenge Northern Indiana.
Pleasant View to serve Swiss steak supper
GOSHEN — Pleasant View Church’s annual Swiss steak supper will take place this Saturday. This will be a carry-out meal only.
The public is invited to stop in from 4 to 7 p.m. for their dinners. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 10.
The church is located at 58529 C.R. 23.
People can call 574-533-2872 for advanced tickets and drive ups are welcome.
