Fish, chicken to be served
ELKHART — Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, will host its 10th annual Dan’s Fish Fry plus chicken from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
The meal will include coleslaw and cookies and will be drive-through only.
Tickets purchased in advance cost $11 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12.
The day of the dinner, tickets will cost $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12. Children ages 5 and younger can eat for free.
Tickets are available now. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the church at 574-875-7800.
Fish fry set for Sept. 16
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Church of the Brethren, 7281 E. 600 North, will host a fish fry Sept. 15.
For the price of $15, a person can dine on five big pieces of fresh, hand-breaded Alaskan pollock, cole slaw, baked beans and pie. The dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the church.