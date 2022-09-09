The MEC will host women’s conference
SHIPSHEWANA — Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana welcomes Alabaster Heart Ministries’ Michiana Women’s Conference Oct. 14 and 15.
The faith-based women’s event is the culmination of a dream six years in the making. Jennifer Smith got the vision for a regional women’s conference while serving with a Sturgis-based church ministry.
“I knew right away it would be open to women in the surrounding area and with the name Michiana Women’s Conference, everyone would know they would be welcomed,” she said. “When I found there was a rare open weekend at the MEC, I knew it was meant to be: The Michiana Women’s Conference at the Michiana Event Center!”
Karen Flanhardt, event organizer for the MEC, agrees that this appointment was not a mere coincidence.
“I was working at the office on a Saturday and I normally don’t answer the phone on the weekend,” Flanhardt said. “Jennifer called and I answered.”
The women’s conference is happening on the same weekend as a pony and driving horse sale, which will be held in the coliseum. Flanhardt said she has reserved space for the women’s conference at the MEC for the next several years.
This year’s Michiana Women’s Conference will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The theme for Alabaster Heart Ministries’ event is “Jireh: He Is Enough.” The name comes from the biblical story of God providing a ram for sacrifice in place of Abraham’s son, Isaac. When Abraham saw a ram caught in thorny bushes, he sacrificed it and called the place Jehovah-Jireh, which means “The Lord will provide.”
Smith is working with a team of about 50 volunteers from 10 different churches to fill the arena with worship, teachings and a market-place featuring six local vendors and three nonprofit organizations. An estimated 300 women have already purchased tickets, which are available online at www.alabasterheart.com under the tab “conference.” Tickets also may be purchased by calling 269-257-9675.
Pa. Deitsch Society to host dinner
GOSHEN — The Pennsylvania Deitsch Society of Northern Indiana will hold its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35.
The catered dinner menu will include sweet-and-sour grilled chicken, seasoned red potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, cinnamon bread, Amish church peanut butter and strawberry spread, and moon pies. Local entertainment will follow.
All conversation, entertainment and singing will be in Pennsylvania Deitsch, the German dialect spoken by the Old Order Amish and others who learned it from having spoken Deitsch in their homes. The society’s annual dinner provides a fun evening for those who grew up speaking Deitsch but may seldom have the opportunity to use it.
Cost for the dinner and entertainment is $25. Tickets may be purchased in person, using cash or check only, at the offices of:
• Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen (Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
• LaGwana in Shipshewana, southeast corner of 250 North and 850 West (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Light of Grace Bookstore in Coppes Commons, 401 E. Market St., Nappanee (Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)
• Souper Brew, 830 S. Main St., Middlebury (Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Tickets may also be ordered by mailing a check along with the person’s address, phone and email, if available, to Ruth Miller, Deitsch Society, 401 Mount Vernon Drive, Goshen, IN 46526. Note the number of reservations requested, and include payment for each ticket requested. Prepaid tickets will be mailed or held for pick-up at the door. Tickets may be ordered through Sept. 29.
For more information, contact Ruth Miller, secretary-treasurer, at 574-534-3209.
Vendors needed for craft bazaar
LAGRANGE — Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, is seeking vendors for its annual craft bazaar on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Organizers ask for handcrafted items only.
For complete information, call 260-463-3624 (church office) or 260-463-6188 (Diane), or people can find the application on the Mount Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken in Goshen Sept. 23
GOSHEN — Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken will be sold Sept. 23 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goshen. The $14 meals include fish and tartar sauce or chicken strips and ranch, coleslaw, applesauce, chips and dessert.
Carry-out dinners only will be available at the church, located at 202 S. Greene Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Follow the signs for drive-thru service.
Visit the church’s website at faithgoshen.com or call 533-5760 for more information.
Proceeds are allocated this year for Good Shepherd Preschool, a ministry of Faith Lutheran Church.
CCS receives donations
ELKHART — Church Community Service recently received several donations.
• River Oaks donated $2,500 to CCS’ pantry. As a result of the gift, CCS officials said they were able to purchase a new pallet jack and make an investment in food production packaging equipment.
• Seed to Feed received a total of 15 large animals (two sheep, seven goats, five swine and one beef) donated from the 4-H Fair Auction.
• Concord High School conducted a food drive, which garnered 2,317 pounds of food.
Open house set for Creekside church
DUNLAP — Creekside Church of the Brethren in Dunlap, 60455 C.R. 113, will be hosting an open house on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Creekside’s pastor, Rosanna McFadden, will share a sabbatical project on the Sermon on the Mount. Pastor McFadden created a hand-lettered and decorated manuscript of Matthew Chapters 5-7. The manuscript is lettered on goatskin parchment with traditional materials. As part of this sabbatical, Pastor McFadden traveled to historical scriptoriums in Iona, Scotland, and Lindisfarne, England.
There will be a special presentation at 1:30 p.m. by Steven Schweitzer, academic dean of Bethany Theological Seminary in Richmond. At 2:15 p.m., Pastor McFadden will share about the manuscript.