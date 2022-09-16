Evergreen Singers to perform
GOSHEN — Evergreen Singers will be in concert at Goshen City Church of the Brethren for October’s First Friday event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They have been meeting weekly since 1985 and they sing secular, sacred and Christmas music. Singers come from Greencroft in Goshen, as well as other areas around Elkhart County, and are open to people age 50 and older. There will be chili served along with drinks for visitors to enjoy while listening to the choir.
Dan’s Fish Fry set for Creekside
ELKHART — Creekside Church, 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart, will host a Dan’s Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. This will be drive-thru only. The menu includes lots of fish, chips, coleslaw and dessert.
Call 574-875-7800 for more information and for tickets.
Pa. Deitsch Society to host dinner
GOSHEN — The Pennsylvania Deitsch Society of Northern Indiana will hold its annual dinner Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35.
The catered dinner menu will include sweet-and-sour grilled chicken, seasoned red potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, cinnamon bread, Amish church peanut butter and strawberry spread, and moon pies. Local entertainment will follow.
All conversation, entertainment and singing will be in Pennsylvania Deitsch, the German dialect spoken by the Old Order Amish and others who learned it from having spoken Deitsch in their homes. The society’s annual dinner provides a fun evening for those who grew up speaking Deitsch but may seldom have the opportunity to use it.
Cost for the dinner and entertainment is $25. Tickets may be purchased in person, using cash or check only, at the offices of:
• Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen (Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
• LaGwana in Shipshewana, southeast corner of 250 North and 850 West (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
• Light of Grace Bookstore in Coppes Commons, 401 E. Market St., Nappanee (Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)
• Souper Brew, 830 S. Main St., Middlebury (Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Tickets may also be ordered by mailing a check along with the person’s address, phone and email, if available, to Ruth Miller, Deitsch Society, 401 Mount Vernon Drive, Goshen, IN 46526. Note the number of reservations requested, and include payment for each ticket requested. Prepaid tickets will be mailed or held for pick-up at the door. Tickets may be ordered through Sept. 29.
For more information, contact Ruth Miller, secretary-treasurer, at 574-534-3209.
Vendors needed for craft bazaar
LAGRANGE — Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange is seeking vendors for its annual craft bazaar on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Organizers ask for handcrafted items only.
For complete information, call 260-463-3624 (church office) or 260-463-6188 (Diane), or people can find the application on the Mount Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken in Goshen Sept. 23
GOSHEN — “Dan’s Famous Fish and Chicken” will be sold Sept. 23 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goshen. The $14 meals include fish and tartar sauce or chicken strips and ranch, coleslaw, applesauce, chips and dessert.
Carry-out dinners only will be available at the church, located at 202 S. Greene Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Follow the signs for drive-thru service.
Visit the church’s website at faithgoshen.com or call 533-5760 for more information.
Proceeds are allocated this year for Good Shepherd Preschool, a ministry of Faith Lutheran Church.