Haystack dinner to benefit The Window
GOSHEN — The public is invited to enjoy a haystack dinner at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Money raise will go to The Window Inc., Goshen, a nonprofit, faith-based organization that provides services to meet the essential needs of anyone with limited income.
The cost for the haystack dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 13.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the haystack, go online to www.thewindowofgoshen.com.
Singing auctioneer to perform at Elkhart church
ELKHART — The Grace Brethren Church, 24775 C.R. 20 East ( Mishawaka Road), is having a Friends and Family service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Dane Bailey, the “Singing Auctioneer” from Fort Wayne will be sharing his inspirational music for the bulk of the service. A Thanksgiving dinner will follow immediately after the service. The public is invited. For more information, call 574-875-5271.
Triumphant Quartet to be in concert
WINONA LAKE — Triumphant Quartet will be in concert Nov. 19 at Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, 1200 Kings Hwy. This evening of worship will begin at 7. The doors will open for seating at 6 p.m. and local favorites The No Name Quartet will be sharing the pre-service music.
Triumphant Quartet is made up of members David Sutton, Eric Bennett and father and son duo, Clayton and Scotty Inman. This group began in 2003, when these four friends first walked out onto the stage of the Louise Mandrell Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Today, Triumphant Quartet has had multiple number one songs, including in 2019 receiving a Dove Award for their album, “Yes,” voted Southern Gospel Album of the Year.
All tickets are being sold exclusively through Itickets.com or by calling their customer service number at 800-965-9324. Tickets are general admission and are $25. Remaining tickets at the door, if available, will be $5 more.
Mount Zion to host bazaar
LAGRANGE — This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., will host its annual craft bazaar. All items are handmade and organizers are expecting 20-plus vendors. A sandwich lunch will be served.
Creekside cookie/candy walk coming up
Creekside Church of the Brethren will have a cookie/candy walk from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. Dozens of varieties of homemade cookies and holiday treats will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward community outreach. People can drive through for an assortment of one or two dozen cookies, which they will have priced and pre-packaged, or people can come inside to choose their own. Self-select cookies are sold by weight; candy priced separately. Creekside follows guidelines from the Elkhart County Health Department for safety.
Creekside Church is located at 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart, between C.R.s 26 and 28, southwest of Meijer. Call 574-875-7800 with questions or for directions. Follow Creekside on Facebook: Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart. Website: http://www.creeksideconnected.com/
