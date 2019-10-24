Noah's Ark carnival being held Thursday
GOSHEN — Clinton Frame Church will host a Noah's Ark carnival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Activities will include carnival games, candy, guessing jar, pumpkin weight guess, live animals, bounce house and door prizes for children.
Free snacks will be available, including cotton candy, popcorn and apple cider. Costumes related to animals on Noah’s Ark are welcome, but not required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The church is located at 63846 C.R. 35. For more information, call 574-642-3165.
Indoor trick-or-treat event planned
GOSHEN — Greene Road Church is hosting an indoor trick-or-treat event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Church members will be dressed up in their costumes and handing out treats. Popcorn and punch will be served, and there will be a drawing for three door prizes throughout the evening. The event is free.
The church is located at 518 N. Greene Road. For more information, call 574-533-2676 or go to greeneroadchurch.org.
Food-free Halloween event planned
ELKHART — A food-free trunk or treat will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 4206 E. Bristol St.
The event is being coordinated by Jamie Stuck in honor of her son who has multiple severe food allergies, as well as other children who have medical issues such as diabetes or feeding tubes who cannot take part in the traditional trick or treat experience.
All children and families are welcome to attend. There will be a fire truck on hand for children to visit, as well as a coloring station and an area for children to draw with sidewalk chalk.
The event will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at the church.
Church offering citizenship classes
ELKHART — Citizenship classes will begin Nov. 4 and run for six weeks at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1108 S. Main St.
The classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on six consecutive Mondays and two workshops from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 7 and 14.
The Monday evening sessions will prepare students for the civics, interview and oral portions of the naturalization examination. The workshops are used as a final practice test and to prepare the application for naturalization.
The class takes students from the beginning to the end of the naturalization process, and is conducted in English, as English proficiency is tested during the naturalization examination.
St. Vincent’s has sponsored the citizenship class for more than 12 years. Registration is required before class begins by calling volunteer teacher Lora Minichillo at 574-274-5232.
Cost will be $35, which covers the cost of the textbook and all class materials. The registration fee is payable at the first class.
Cookie, candy walk being held at Creekside Church
ELKHART — Homemade treats to give as gifts or to serve as desserts will be offered at the Creekside Cookie Candy Walk being held Dec. 7 at Creekside Church.
The event will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the church, located at 60455 C.R. 113. Proceeds will go toward outreach in the community.
For more information, call 574-875-7800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.