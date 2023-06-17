Tenderloin & fish supper set
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Church of the Brethren, 7281 E. 600 North, will host a tenderloin and fish supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23.
It is a drive thru only event.
The menu includes: a tenderloin sandwich plus two pieces of fish, cole slaw, baked beans and pie for $12 or a five-piece fish dinner, cole slaw, baked beans and pie for $15.
St. Mary’s Orthodox to host fundraiser
GOSHEN — St. Mary’s Orthodox Church’s third annual fundraising gala and 30th anniversary celebration will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20.
There will be a luncheon, raffle, silent auction, bake sale, games and more. The event is open to the public. The church is located at 65159 C.R. 33, Goshen.
West Goshen to host VBS
GOSHEN — West Goshen Church, 1200 Berkey Ave., invites children ages 5 to 12 to join them for vacation Bible school.
VBS will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. June 26-30 at the church. This year’s theme is “Jesus: My Savior & Friend.”
Early registration is not required, and there is no cost to attend. For more information, call the church at 574-533-6360.
Faith Iin Indiana applauds Indy’s City County Council
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Faith in Indiana stated in a news release that they are encouraged by the Indianapolis City Council’s vote “to create new, common sense gun safety measures within the city.” With the passage of Proposal 156, the City County Council bans assault weapons in Marion County, increases the legal age to purchase a firearm to 21 years old, requires anyone carrying a handgun in the county to first obtain a permit, and makes it unlawful to carry a concealed weapon in Marion County upon revisions made to Indiana state law, according to a statement from Faith in Indiana.
“These are common sense measures that will reduce gun violence and keep all of us safer,” said Faith in Indiana’s Rena Allen. “We applaud the Council’s proactive efforts to ensure that Indianapolis and Marion County are doing everything they can to curb a culture of gun violence.”
Shauna Lipscomb of the Black Church Coalition said, “This is a great first step toward taking military-style weapons off our streets, [keeping] guns out of the hands of teenagers, and making sure that only responsible members of our community are carrying firearms. This vote will make Marion County a safer, more welcoming community for everyone when the statehouse changes the state statutes.”
Liz Moser of Faith in Indiana said, “Faith In Indiana urges the Indiana statehouse and Gov. [Eric] Holcomb to pass common sense gun laws and repeal ineffective gun laws so all Hoosiers can be safe.”