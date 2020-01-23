Goshen church to offer hymn sing Sunday
GOSHEN — Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23, will hold a hymn sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
All are welcome to the event, which will feature old favorites and some new songs.
There will be stories behind some of the hymns, as well as some selections taken from those in attendance.
Dinner and Delicacies being held Feb. 8
ELKHART — Dinner and Delicacies, hosted by SPA Women’s Ministry Homes, will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at Center Six One Five, 2707 C.R. 15.
Guests will enjoy appetizers and dinner, live music, a silent auction and a dessert auction. Pastor Gil Michel of That Church Downtown in South Bend is this year’s emcee. Those who attend will hear testimonies of the work God is doing in the hearts and lives of women who have struggled with addiction, according to organizers. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide Christ-centered, residential treatment, transitional housing and aftercare for women in the community.
For tickets, visit www.spaministryhomes.org. An individual ticket costs $35 and a table sponsorship for eight is $280. Registration should be done by Feb. 3. For more information, call Karen Green at 574-522-8338.
Church to hold annual food drop Saturday
GRANGER — Extra food supplies will go to more than 6,300 families through 12 local food pantries, three homeless shelters and 12 neighborhoods across Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, New Carlisle, Niles, Buchanan, Cassopolis and Edwardsburg in Granger Community Church’s annual food drop.
The event is coordinated through a partnership with the church and IRBN Foods, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Lippert Components. About 2,000 volunteers are expected to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church’s Granger campus, 630 E. University Dr., Granger, and Elkhart campus, 2701 E. Bristol St., Elkhart.
Volunteers will work to pack and load boxes of food onto trucks and semi-trailers for delivery to local food pantries and neighborhoods. Other local organizations that are partnering for the event are Budget Blinds, McCormick Motors, United Rentals, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. and the Café at Granger Community Church.
Organizations that will help coordinate food distribution through their agencies include Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Hope Ministries, Center for the Homeless and Monroe Circle Community Center, all in South Bend; MAC Food Pantry in Mishawaka; Church Community Services, Faith Mission, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church & Susanna’s Kitchen, all in Elkhart; The Window in Goshen; Edwardsburg Food Pantry in Edwardsburg; Helping Hands of Cass County in Cassopolis; Christian Service Center in Niles; Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee; and New Carlisle Community Food Pantry in New Carlisle.
The food drop is part of GCC’s 2019 Christmas Offering, in which the church works to feed the community.
For more information, visit grangerchurch.com.
