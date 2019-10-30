Fundraiser set at Siloam Fellowship
GOSHEN — Siloam Fellowship, 61616 C.R. 35, is hosting a haystack fundraising meal from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Donations will go toward the youth missions trip fund. All are invited
Waterford church holding Ladies Night Out
WATERFORD — Ladies Night Out is being held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Community Church of Waterford, 65154 C.R. 21.
There will be free admission and 30 vendors sharing their arts and crafts, including jewelry, home décor, boutique clothing, candles, spa products, artwork, Christmas items, gift ideas, skin care and local author Cynthia Hockins will be doing a book signing. Coffee bar and snacks available.
Annual coat drive presented by South Side Inc.
ELKHART — Lightly used or unwanted coats are being accepted to help local families this winter. Hats, scarves and mittens or gloves are also appreciated.
The clothing items will be cleaned and given away at the Friends and Family Feast annual holiday dinner at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Roosevelt Center, 215 W. Indiana Ave. The dinner and coat give-away is open to all.
“Giving from your closet is the same as giving from your heart,” said Rochali Newbill, executive director. “This is a chance to help others by sharing something you might not need anymore but can change someone else’s circumstances.”
South Side Inc. will be collecting coats now through Nov. 8 at the following locations: Elkhart Police Department, Elkhart Fire Department (East Street), Elkhart City Hall (second floor), Kem Krest, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Kingdom Impact Church, Agape Missionary Baptist Church, LaCasa, Gurley Leep Honda, Forest River Corporate, River of Life Community Church, New Vision of Life Church, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Sy. James AME Church and Stephenson’s of Elkhart.
To help with the dinner or give-away, donations may be made by contacting Rick Newbill at 574-333-1290, or donating on Facebook or online at www.southsideinc.org.
The event is being sponsored and supported by United Way, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Interdenominational Ministers Alliance, Chase Bank, His Image, Executive Cleaners and Waste Away Group for their sponsorship and support of this program.
