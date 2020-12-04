First Presbyterian to offer brunch
GOSHEN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Presbyterian Church officials announced recently the 22nd annual Christmas Day dinner will not be held this year. Instead, an After Christmas Day Brunch of pancakes and sausage links will be offered.
The free meal will consist of four pancakes and three sausage links with prepackaged butter and syrup, with a choice of milk or orange juice. Prepackaged silverware will be included.
The drive-through, carry-out only meal will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 26. Delivery options are also available for the same meal.
For delivery, call the church office at 574-533-7845 between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. In order to plan the routes for drivers, all delivery orders will need to be received by Dec. 22.
For same-day carry-out, visitors should arrive between 10 a.m. and noon and follow the traffic as directed by a volunteer. Someone will take the orders and bring the food to vehicles. Visitors are asked to stay in the car line throughout the entire process.
Visitors on foot who desire a carryout meal should line up on the north side of the building by the playground. Masks will be required and visitors should distance themselves. Someone will take orders and bring them out, church officials stated. The food should be taken to a different location to be eaten.
There are limited volunteer opportunities available by calling Karen Wellington at 574-849-0195. Any other questions may be answered by either Karen or by calling the church office.
Church offers Christmas light display
OSCEOLA — Osceola Grace Church, 58343 S. Apple Road, is hosting Christmas DeLIGHTS, which features a large display of lights for visitors to view while remaining in their vehicles.
Vehicle radios can be tuned to 106.7 FM to hear the story of Jesus’ birth as they view the light display.
This display is available from 7 to 10 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 17-27.
MCC responds to double hurricanes
After two hurricanes within two weeks flooded several countries in Central America twice, Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) is providing emergency food and supplies and making longer-term plans to help with recovery.
Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Nov. 3 and Hurricane Iota, the strongest storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, followed Nov. 16. The storms progressed westward on similar paths across Honduras into Guatemala, El Salvador and southern Mexico.
More than 100,000 people were evacuated, sometimes twice, from their houses in Nicaragua and Honduras to shelters set up in schools and churches or to family members who live on higher ground.
César Flores and Lizette Miranda, MCC area directors for Latin America and Haiti, live in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, where in lower-lying parts of the city, flood waters covered rooftops after both storms, MCC officials stated in a recent news release.
“As Anabaptists, we say service is our practice. Now is the time to serve,” Flores said. “This is the moment to serve with the Central American people – just loving those who are in need in the name of Jesus Christ.”
Congregations of Iglesia Evangélica Menonita Hondureña (IEMH; Honduran Evangelical Mennonite Church) responded by providing three shelters for about 200 people in or around San Pedro Sula who had to evacuate.
MCC is partnering with IEMH and with Comisión Social Menonita (Mennonite Social Action Commission) by providing emergency food assistance and cleaning and hygiene supplies to people as they return home and COVID-19 masks for people at shelters.
In remote areas of Guatemala where houses and communities were flooded, the Q’eqchi’ Mennonite Church conference provided shelter and distributed blankets, relief kits and hygiene kits that MCC provided to people living in the Alta Verapaz area.
In rural areas of Honduras and Nicaragua, which also experienced significant wind damage, MCC is looking at ways to share food resources with farmers who have lost the first productive crops they have had in years, officials stated.
“We had many years of drought,” said Miranda. “This year we had consistent rain and it was beautiful. People were expecting to have a good crop, but everything has been lost.”
