Ladies Prayer & Praise Night coming up
GOSHEN — reMARKable Women Ministry at Grace Community Church invites ladies and teen girls from the community to join its Ladies Praise & Prayer Night happening Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Grace’s Women’s Ministry Director Natalie Replogle stated in a press release, “We’d love for you to join us for this special night of worshiping the Lord together! God is up to something big, and we want you there!”
Reach out to Natalie Replogle at nreplogle@gc.church with any questions.
Mount Zion celebrates beginning of Lent
LAGRANGE — Mount Zion Lutheran Church will host several Lenten events next week.
On Tuesday, there will be a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper at the church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, from 5-6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, the church will host “Ashes to Go.” People may go to a drive-thru at the church on Ash Wednesday from 3:30-5 p.m. to receive the traditional ashes on their forehead for the first day of Lent.
At 7 that night, there will be an Ash Wednesday service at the church.
St. John to hold Lenten series
GOSHEN — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a Lenten series starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the church, 109 W. Monroe St., Goshen.
The series will be on Tuesdays, Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 6 p.m. with dinner in the church basement.