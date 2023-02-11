Catholic Charities welcomes new VP
SOUTH BEND — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend welcomes Kellie Porter as the vice president of the West Region. Porter will oversee CCFWSB’s programs, fundraising, and community engagement initiatives for St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties.
Prior to joining the agency, Porter had a long and respected career in fundraising at the University of Notre Dame, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Beacon Health System. She also successfully co-led a for-profit business in healthcare.
“Kellie is the perfect fit for advancing our mission in the West Region of our diocese,” said Dan Florin, CEO of CCFWSB. “With a long history in South Bend and a strong business background, not only does Kellie understand the needs of our clients, but also possess the know-how to manage community-changing programs.”
Porter earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and MBA from the University of Notre Dame.
A native of South Bend, her early years were spent on Marine Street and her family was a member of Saint Matthew Cathedral. They later became parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church, where both she and her sister attended the grade school. Today, the Porters are member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend.
“I am so happy to be in a role that combines faith and service,” Porter said. “It is very meaningful to serve the neighborhood in which I was born and began my faith journey.”
She can be reached at kporter@ccfwsb.org or 574-234-3111, extension 110.
LLI lecture on boat-in worship
GOSHEN — Pastor Harlan Steffen will be the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County Midwinter Lecture Series.
Steffen will speak about “Boat-In Worship on Lake Wawasee.” This summer worship services on lake Wawasee has grown to where about 1,000 people attend on Sundays from 8:30 to 9 a.m., Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Each Sunday, there is a music group that sings and a local pastor who gives a 10-minute sermon. The service is heard from a sound system off the Lilly Pad boat. There are three ways to attend: ride the Lilly Pad for free; take a chair and sit on the shore at Oakwood Inn and Resort; or take your boat and anchor around the Lilly Pad.
Steffen helped begin the boat-in worship in 1969. He will talk about his experiences over the years.
The lecture is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. this Wednesday at Jennings Auditorium in Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Drive, or people can participate online at www.life-learn.org. Click on the link that reads, “Join the Lecture Series via Zoom.”
SPA Women’s Ministry turns 25
ELKHART — SPA Women’s Ministry Homes is hosting its 25-year anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Northern Indiana Event Center.
Tickets are available at spawomensministryhomes-bloom.kindful.com/e/2023banquet.
The public is invited to hear the good news of what Jesus Christ is doing in the hearts and lives of local women who have struggled with life-controlling issues and addiction.
Those who attend will enjoy a dinner prepared by Dal-Mar Catering, testimonies and worship.
The main event will be a cake auction (tables bid on a cake that will be purchased and enjoyed by those at the table that evening.)
Register online by this Monday to attend.
For more information, call SPA Women’s Ministry Homes at 574-522-8338 or email info@spaministryhomes.org.
Book study on grief
MILFORD — This coming Thursday, a book study on “Balloon in a Box: Coping with Grief” by Tom Rose will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Milford Methodist Meeting House.
The group will discuss the book and work through some journaling techniques to accompany the reading and discussion.
There is no cost for the class, but participants will need a copy of the book.
Milford Methodist Meeting House is located at 210 W. Catherine St.
Sent Conference to be held in Philly
ELKHART — Mennonite Mission Network, in partnership with Mennonite Church USA, Everence and Mosaic Conference, will host the seventh annual Sent Conference May 4-7 at Circle of Hope and Nations Worship Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The conference is open to ministers and church leaders of all faiths.
The theme for the 2023 conference is “I Saw a Vast Crowd: Explorations in Multiethnic Ministry.” The title is drawn from Revelation 7:9: “After this I saw a vast crowd, too great to count, from every nation and tribe and people and language, standing in front of the throne and before the Lamb. They were clothed in white robes and held palm branches in their hands” (NLT).
The conference will explore how church planters and church leaders do mission with the intentionality of this multiethnic view from Scripture. Participants will connect and learn from fellow church planters and leaders who are doing multiethnic ministry while keeping the church’s mission central.
In 2019, Mission Network’s Sent Network was established as an extension of the Sent Conference. The Sent Network is a virtual course available through Mission Network.
“One of the characteristics of the Sent Conference has been its all-inclusive and intercultural flavor,” said Mauricio Chenlo, church planting specialist for Mission Network. “Missional leaders and church planters have shaped the vision of the Sent culture. Join us, this is a great time to build relationships, share resources and grow as communities of love and witness.”
Joani Miller, director of Mission Network’s Training and Resources department, said, “The Sent Conference is an opportunity for all who attend to join together to experience the richness of the multiethnic family of faith,” she said. “The agenda includes time for learning together, building relationships, and networking.”
She also noted that the conference is also an opportunity to share a new framework the department will be using to provide learning and support for the missional church.
Participants will experience the unique culture and community life of South Philadelphia, with the conference being held in the local languages of Bahasa Indonesia, English and Spanish. Visit MennoniteMission.net/Sent23 for more information. Registration information is coming soon.