Drive-in double feature set for Sunday
ELKHART — The theatrical release of a locally-produced faith-based movie is moving into its second week at Concord Mall.
The free local, drive-in presentation of "Cover Me," which is open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The event is a working partnership with the non-profit Elkhart County Miracle Foundation. The digital release of the film is set for later this month, Elkhart County Miracle Foundation officials stated in a recent news release.
With Granger-based filmmaker Mark A. Smith, the movie’s return for another week at the mall comes as a result of a strong first week, ECMF’s Craig Wallin said.
"Cover Me" stars T.C. Stallings ("War Room"), Jules Wilcox ("Chicago P.D."), Jesse Metcalfe ("Desperate Housewives"), and acclaimed character actor Danny Trejo. The title song is performed by Grammy-nominated, recording artist Jaci Velasquez. The night includes special appearances by celebrities and the filmmaker, and movie-goers have after-hours access to the mall’s restaurants and restrooms.
"Cover Me" is based on the book of the same name written by Smith. Copies of the book, movie, and title song will be available to order the night of the movie. The evening’s second free movie is "Jesus Film."
Granger Community Church selects new lead pastor
GRANGER — Granger Community Church has named Ted Bryant new lead pastor after being led for 34 years by R Mark Beeson, who retired and has been named Pastor Emeritus.
Bryant most recently served as the executive pastor of adult ministries for three years. He and his wife, Angela, and their six kids have been attending Granger Community Church for 18 years. He has served the church not only as a volunteer but in several other key staff positions as director of Granger kids and pastor of family ministry for the past nine years. Bryant earned a bachelor's degree in quantitative biophysics from Manchester University, a master's and doctorate degree in cognitive psychology from Notre Dame University and most recently a master's degree of divinity from Moody Theological Seminary.
For more information, visit grangerchurch.com.
New Paris native interns with Shannon Baptist Church
GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Micah Lehman, a senior biblical studies major at Bob Jones University, is completing an internship at Shannon Baptist Church in Shannon, Illinois.
A resident of New Paris, Lehman shadows the lead pastor throughout his daily activities. He preaches, teaches and assists in the music ministry, and receives personal mentoring each week.
