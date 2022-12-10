Emma Church to host Christmas chorus
EMMA — The public is invited to Emma Church, 1900 S. 600 West, Topeka, Sunday, Dec. 18, for its 10th annual Men’s Chorus Christmas program, “In the First Light.”
The church is again offering two programs, at 2:30 in the afternoon and at 6:30 p.m., with food and fellowship following the evening program. Part of the service will include children and “animals” with a Bethlehem focus.
Everyone is invited to join in as the birth of Christ is celebrated in song. For more information, go to emmachurch.net or call 260-593-2036.
Christmas store offered to help families in need
SOUTH BEND — For the seventh year in a row, the Christmas Store at Monroe Circle Community Center (MC3), a ministry of Granger Community Church, is hosting a unique opportunity for the community. The goal is to give some local families who may find themselves in a challenging time, the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for their children with pride and dignity.
How does the store work? Held this year on two days, Friday, Dec. 16, from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., neighbors who have registered in advance will receive a designated time slot. Those who are not registered are invited to wait in a stand-by line to shop on a first-come, first-served basis. As shoppers wait they can enjoy a warm snack, fellowship and Christmas music.
Any children brought to the Christmas store will need to wait in a separate, supervised area while their adult shops, so their surprises won’t be spoiled.
Shoppers will have a shopping assistant and at the end of their shopping session, they can pay for their gifts and have the option to have up to two items gift-wrapped. Gift costs are offset by 90% (so a $30 gift will cost $3) and shoppers can spend up to $5 per child. Research has also shown that a small investment of a parent or grandparent restores dignity, honor and the joy of giving a gift to their child/grandchild.
The Granger Rotary, Above All Chiropractic, South Bend Re-entry Center and several groups from Granger Community Church provided funds and gift items to support the Christmas Store.
Those interested in volunteering to help make this year’s Christmas Store a success can assist by donating a new gift of a toy, still in its packaging, with the price tag on it. About 70–100 volunteers are expected to assist. Those who are interested in volunteering should go to grangerchurch.com to learn more.
The Monroe Circle Community Center exists to provide a safe and welcoming environment that impacts the neighborhoods of downtown South Bend and near west side. Learn more at grangerchurch.com/mc3.