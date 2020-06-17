Cedar Fair tickets offered at blood drives
GOSHEN — The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are partnering to offer a free Cedar Fair park ticket to those who come to donate blood at select blood drives.
The Cedar Fair ticket offer will be available at the blood drive being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen, as from noon to 6 p.m. July 16 at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 C.R. 18, Goshen.
The drives come as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Blood and platelet donations are always needed, but especially during the summer months when donations tend to decline,” Julie Brady, donor services executive for the Red Cross Indiana-Ohio Blood Services Region, said. “The Red Cross is grateful to blood donors for coming together to support patients during this challenging time. Giving blood is a great way to help take care of each other during the pandemic.”
All those who come to donate at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to participating U.S. Cedar Fair parks, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and other restrictions may apply. The partnership with Cedar Fair includes 10 parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months when donations decrease but the need remains constant.
A full list of Cedar Fair ticket drives in the Indiana-Ohio region are available online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/news/article/cedar-fair-theme-parks-and-the-american-red-cross-partner-to-enc.html.
Port-A-Pit fundraisers set for today and Saturday
GOSHEN — Two Nelson’s Port-A-Pit fundraisers will be held today and Saturday to help fund mission trips to Kenya and Guatemala.
A fundraiser for a Kenya mission trip will take place in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co., 2323 Lincolnway East, and a fundraiser for a Guatemala mission trip will be in the parking lot of Eastlake Athletic Club, 201 Chicago Ave.
The events will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until food is sold out on both days.
Cost is $7.75 for chicken or pork chops, $12.50 for ribs and $4.75 for Pit-Tatoes. Amish fried pies in a variety of flavors will be available for $4 each or three for $11. Credit and debit cards will be accepted.
