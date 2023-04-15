Church to host concert
GOSHEN — On First Friday, May 5, Goshen City Church of the Brethren will host Pat Defreese on keyboard featuring music from the 1940s to present day.
He will be performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St.
The public is invited to enjoy pancakes and sausages as they listen to his music. The event will be held downstairs in fellowship hall.
Grace seminary introduces online MDiv
WINONA LAKE — Beginning this fall, Grace Theological Seminary will offer an online Master of Divinity (M.Div.) degree for pastors and ministry leaders seeking a flexible and virtual means of advancing their education.
“The M.Div. is a quintessential seminary degree, highly regarded among pastors in the field, and it’s time to give ministry leaders access to Grace Seminary’s top-notch M.Div. program regardless of where they live,” said Dr. Freddy Cardoza, dean of Grace Theological Seminary and School of Ministry Studies. “Grace Seminary has had a long-standing history of equipping church leaders for ministry through our M.Div. program. Unwilling to compromise quality for flexibility, we’re giving our online students the same thought-provoking content, excellent teaching and access to our sage professors as our residential students.”
The 75-credit-hour program will be delivered online in an easy-to-navigate learning platform with engaging, high-definition videos, according to a statement from the seminary. The delivery platform is designed to give students who engage online the same instruction a residential student would receive in the classroom.
In addition, all seven concentrations of the degree will be accessible for Grace M.Div. students who engage online. The concentrations include pastoral studies, general studies, Christian ministry, intercultural studies, exegetical studies, pastoral counseling and chaplaincy. These concentrations allow students to align their studies with their current area of ministry or ministry interests, the statement reads.
“With Grace Seminary’s online M.Div., you will be trained to meet today’s most prevalent ministry needs and build a bridge to meet the ministry needs of tomorrow — all while maintaining fidelity to Scripture,” said Dr. Karla McGehee, director of digital learning at Grace Theological Seminary. “It’s so important to us that our online programs are student focused, ensuring that the virtual learning experience is an extension of our overarching mission to teach, train and transform ministry leaders for Christ and His Church.”
To learn more about the online M.Div. through Grace Theological Seminary, watch the promotional video on Grace College’s YouTube channel, visit seminary.grace.edu or talk to an admissions counselor at seminary@grace.edu.