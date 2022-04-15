Registration on for Ladies If:Gathering
GOSHEN — Ladies If:Gathering will take place at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35, Goshen, April 22 from 6-9:30 p.m. April 23 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The group will explore Bible teaching, engage in deep conversations and be encouraged to greater obedience to the Lord.
Speakers include Jennie Allen, Christine Caine, Jada Edwards, Jackie Hill Perry, Ellie Holcomb, Sadie Robertson Huff, Ann Voskamp and more.
Registration is $10 and includes snacks and drinks, as well as lunch on Saturday. Register by going to the church’s website at www.clintonframe.org.
Catholic Charities to mark 100 years
FORT WAYNE — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will be celebrating 100 years of serving people in need at its 100th Anniversary Gala at 6 p.m. April 21. The event will take place at the Fort Wayne Country Club. The event is black-tie optional.
The guest speaker will be Father Agustino Torres, a priest with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal based in the Bronx, New York. He is the founder of Corazon Puro, an organization dedicated to forming youth. He hosts the EWTN television shows Icons and Clic con Corazon Puro in Spanish. Agustino was one of the friars who founded Catholic Underground, an apostolate of the Friars of Renewal, and the Casa Guadalupe (women) and JPLL (men) houses of discernment. He is internationally sought to address topics such as the church’s teachings about human sexuality, vocational discernment and missionary discipleship.
In 1922, Bishop Herman Alerding and a group of lay people established Associated Catholic Charities in response to the needs of the community in the aftermath of World War I. Providing financial assistance to a few hundred people in those early years has since grown to serve almost 16,000 individuals in 14 counties with 20 different programs.
“Our Gala theme — Legacy of Hope — honors the women and men who, since our founding, have provided needed services and a sense of hope to more than 750,000 people throughout our diocese,” says Dan Florin, CEO of CCFWSB. “We are proud to have helped people in need of all faiths and backgrounds for the past 100 years. We invite anyone who has benefited from our services or has contributed to our mission to attend this celebration.”
Tickets are on sale until April 11 at www.ccfwsb.org/gala or call 260-422-5625.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.