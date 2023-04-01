Middlebury First UMC celebrates Holy Week
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury First United Methodist Church, 720 S. Main St., invites the public to celebrate Holy Week with them.
The schedule is as follows:
This Sunday: Children’s Easter egg hunt at the church at noon. It is also Palm Sunday and Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem will be remembered.
Wednesday: A fellowship meal at 5:30 p.m. and music practices
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion and foot washing at 7 p.m.
Good Friday, April 7: There will be a community service in the sanctuary at noon.
Easter Sunday, April 9: Sunrise service at 7 a.m.; Chancel Choir Easter Cantata at 9 and 11 a.m.; fellowship, snacks and Sunday school at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit the church’s website at www.fumcmiddlebury.org or call 574-825-2585.
Pianist to give concert at church
MIDDLEBURY — Pianist Clare Longendyke will give a concert during the 9 and 11 a.m. worship services at Middlebury First United Methodist Church, 720 S. Main St., on April 16.
There will be a fellowship and refreshment time between the two worship services.
For more information, visit the church’s website at www.fumcmiddlebury.org or call 574-825-2585.