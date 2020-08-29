GOSHEN — With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of their large, in-person event, organizers of the 2020 Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale had to get creative with their fundraising efforts this year.
As part of that goal, MMRS leadership hosted two smaller, carry-out style food sales Saturday in Goshen and Milford aimed at recouping some of the funding lost due to the cancellation of their annual event, which was set for late September.
“We normally have a big event at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds each year, but because of COVID and everything, we can’t do that,” Joy Miller, food chairman for the Goshen carry-out event, said of the annual relief sale. “So, today we have a drive-through event going on where we’re selling barbecue ribs, and chicken, we have smoked baby potatoes, pepper nuts, cheeseburgers, just lots of offerings. And we also have fresh meats, which is something people love to come to the sale for.”
Given all the unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said the loss of the group’s annual in-person sale has been tough, though not insurmountable.
“It was a little bit hard. We had to get creative and try to make the most of it,” Miller said. “It was a lot of not knowing how much food we needed, because we have years of books that we can look back on for our major event, but for this, we had nothing. And so now, we just had to wing it, and then we’ll know better what we need for the next time in terms of amounts and things.
“And the turnout is looking great,” she added of the event. “I thought it might start out slow, but we actually had people stopping in at 7:30 a.m. wondering when the food was going to be ready. So, yeah, I think we have great support from the community, and it’s great to see people coming out.”
All in all, the group planned on serving about 750 meals total at the Goshen event, which took place in the Maple City Chapel parking lot on Goshen’s south side.
“That’s just kind of the number we went by,” Miller said, noting that given the newness of the Saturday events, everything planned was just an estimate. “Some of our other friends who did fundraisers went by that number and had pretty good success. So, if we sell out early, we’ll adjust for next time. I mean, we’re totally winging it right now. This is all new for us.”
Over at the Milford sale, which took place at the Milford Dollar General on Ind. 15, the carry-out event featured a Mexican theme, where sale-goers were able to swing by and pick up a meal of chicken and mole, Mexican rice, cabbage salad and flour tortillas.
“Our meal is completely funded by our church. We’re picking up the tab,” said Joe Shetler of the Milford Chapel, whose congregation sponsored Saturday’s Milford event. “We’re suggesting $10 per meal, but that’s just a suggestion. And we’re planning on serving about 400 meals here today.”
Asked if MMRS leadership are concerned about the potential loss of aid relief funding resulting from the cancellation of the group’s in-person event, Miller noted that from what she is hearing from other MRS groups around the country, donations to the cause are still pouring in despite the cancellations, and the same seems to be holding true locally as well.
“You know, from what we’re hearing from other groups who have also had to cancel their sales, they say that people have been stepping up, and they’re actually doing just as well as past years,” she said of the situation. “People are donating, and stepping up, and filling in. So, yeah, we’ll just have to wait and see.”
For those who were unable to participate in either of the group’s two Saturday carry-out sales, MMRS leaders have also planned a third carry-out event, dubbed the “Giant Food Event,” set for 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, also in the Maple City Chapel parking lot.
All proceeds from the carry-out food sales will go to the Mennonite Central Committee for peace, justice and development work.
For more information about the annual Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale and its history, visit www.mennonitesale.org.
